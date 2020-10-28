Study says fair pay for Chesterfield public safety employees would cost an extra $22 million a year

Chesterfield County should spend more than $22 million a year to make its salaries for public safety employees more fair, a consulting firm told the county's Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
While the county has been “fairly competitive,” in terms of minimum and maximum salaries, annual take-home pay is not competitive compared to other localities, resulting in a slow progression of increased salaries, according to the virtual presentation by Florida-based consulting firm Evergreen Solutions. The firm did not provide direct comparisons of other localities' salaries, but a survey of Chesterfield's public safety workers showed many believe they aren't paid fairly.
Michael Misrahi, a senior consultant with Evergreen Solutions, said the county needs a new competitive pay scale and benefits systems for each department. The first year of the recommended plan would cost $5.8 million and ramp up to an annual cost of $22.4 million by the second year.
Each pay scale would have 25 steps, with each rank having its own step, as it does in the current compensation scale. But in new plan, employees would receive an annual 3% raise in the first seven steps and a 2% annual raise in steps 8 through 25. Currently, the county does not have a step pay scale for its public safety personnel. Instead, these employees are paid through an open range plan that sets a minimum and maximum salary.
It's too early to say how Chesterfield would pay for the recommendations in the study, which would likely require cuts in other areas or a tax increase. The $22 million price tag is equivalent to more than 6 cents on the county's property tax rate. The county hasn't raised property taxes since 2014.
Matt Harris, a deputy county administrator, said in an interview, “sustainability is a very careful thing. We don’t want to start on a road where we can’t deliver the promises.”
“It’s nice to get these puzzle pieces early on in the process so they can be feathered in and amended into an upcoming budget,” Harris added.
This is the inaugural public safety personnel pay study in the tenure of County Administrator Joe Casey, who assumed his position in July 2016.
The pay study “is not the consultant’s issue anymore, it’s our homework assignment,” Casey said in an interview. “Going forward, we want to be intentional. With the final plan, we are going to be intentional in figuring this [the pay study] out.”
At the end of the study, three surveys, one for each department, were included that asked a variety of questions, including workplace environment, career growth and pay.
The 2017 employment engagement surveys all asked the following question: “I believe I am paid fairly for the work I do.” Each employee answered the question with one of the following responses: strong disagree, disagree, neither agree nor disagree, agree, strongly agree, or N/A.
In the police and sheriff surveys, the majority of employees fell into the disagree or strongly disagree category, with the fire department just below a majority. For police, 54.3% answered either strongly disagree or disagree with the sheriff’s department answering the same at 50% and fire and emergency medical services answering at 46%.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Kevin Carroll, now retired, moved to Chesterfield County in 1986 to be a police officer.
“We should be competitive [with compensation], we shouldn’t fall behind,” Carroll said Tuesday. “We do have a current situation where we have a lot of people who could retire and this plan would retain them and that intellectual knowledge that walks out of the door when they retire, it takes a long time to get it back.”
The Board of Supervisors are committed to moving the pay study forward, Chairwoman Leslie Haley said during Tuesday’s work session.
“This isn’t a plan we are going to park on the shelf and we are recognizing there may need to be cost savings we’re advancing and recognizing in other places,” to see the plan through, Haley said.
County officials will work to develop a plan to pay for the salary change before will bringing it back to the board.