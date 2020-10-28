Study says fair pay for Chesterfield public safety employees would cost an extra $22 million a year

It's too early to say how Chesterfield would pay for the recommendations in the study, which would likely require cuts in other areas or a tax increase. The $22 million price tag is equivalent to more than 6 cents on the county's property tax rate. The county hasn't raised property taxes since 2014.

Matt Harris, a deputy county administrator, said in an interview, “sustainability is a very careful thing. We don’t want to start on a road where we can’t deliver the promises.”

“It’s nice to get these puzzle pieces early on in the process so they can be feathered in and amended into an upcoming budget,” Harris added.

This is the inaugural public safety personnel pay study in the tenure of County Administrator Joe Casey, who assumed his position in July 2016.

The pay study “is not the consultant’s issue anymore, it’s our homework assignment,” Casey said in an interview. “Going forward, we want to be intentional. With the final plan, we are going to be intentional in figuring this [the pay study] out.”

At the end of the study, three surveys, one for each department, were included that asked a variety of questions, including workplace environment, career growth and pay.