Sunday hours at Broad Rock library, partial ambulance authority funding increase added to Richmond budget plan

The Richmond City Council reached consensus Tuesday to draft two dozen amendments to the city’s next annual budget, adding $3.7 million in additional expenses but not everything that some agencies and officials sought.

Still pending final approval by the council next month, the amendments include more money for the Richmond library system, Spanish translation services for city notices, support for several local nonprofits, a new Urban Forester position and a mobile home rehabilitation and repair program.

The amendments fall short in several places, however, with only $571,000 to meet the Richmond Ambulance Authority’s $3.5 million funding increase request to hire more personnel and no additional funding for the GRTC bus system to match a state grant to support its ongoing zero-fare policy for all passengers.

The council finalized the changes to the budget plan after a pair of long work sessions Monday and Tuesday.

Officials reviewed approximately 50 changes to the budget, but there was only $3.7 million available after Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration updated his original budget proposal to include a $2.7 million increase in projected real estate tax revenue and $1 million to be drawn from contingency funds.

The mayor’s proposed budget includes wage increases of at least 10% for all sworn public safety officials, 5% raises for all non-sworn employees and $15 million in additional funding for Richmond Public Schools.

Toward the end of Tuesday’s work session, Councilman Michael Jones, who had pushed to add funding for the library system and Spanish translation services, said he felt good about the council’s work on the spending plan, despite some disagreements and frustration earlier in the process.

“This by far has been the most pleasant ... process we’ve gone through in a budgetary standpoint,” he said. “I commend the leadership, council chief of staff and my colleagues.”

Councilwoman Reva Trammell and Jones, who respectively represent the 8th and 9th districts in the city’s Southside, said they were especially pleased with the increase in funding for the library system, which would allow the resumption of Sunday hours at its Broad Rock branch in their community.

Officials said it would be especially helpful for the Spanish-speaking community there, providing internet access and other library services to the city’s largest concentration of Latino residents at a time convenient to working households.

“We’re eager to get out into their community to connect with our Hispanic and Latino population. In order to make that connection, they need to see you in person,” said Scott Firestine , director of Richmond Public Libraries. “That’s how you build trust.”

Only a few concerns were raised about other items that did not make it into the budget, though administration officials said other funding sources could meet those needs.

While GRTC officials say another $1 million is needed from the city to maintain its zero-fare policy, the mayor and other officials say it could use some of its existing subsidy from the city or revenue from regional, state or federal sources to cover those costs next year.

Richmond Ambulance Authority officials last week said they needed an additional $3.5 million next year to address a shortage of about 40 employees. But city officials and Robert Bobb, a former Richmond city manager turned consultant, say a thorough and independent review of the authority is needed.

Stoney in a letter to the City Council on Monday said his administration has been reluctant to give the ambulance authority more money because of concerns about its financial management.

Stoney said the city has adopted a “new approach” to working with outside agencies and partner organizations that involves “establishing clear performance expectations and targets.”

“This includes reviewing annual agency audits, examining budget requests, and adopting a mode of continuous monitoring and evaluation,” he said. “It also requires us to do our due diligence when appropriating money to ensure public funds are being used thoughtfully and equitably.”

Mark Tenia, a spokesman for the ambulance authority said RAA is grateful that the city would partially fund the request.

“RAA has had productive conversations with city leaders about a path forward, which we believe will help the agency in its mission to deliver high quality patient care in a timely manner,” he said.

“We welcome any opportunity to provide a clearer picture of how we operate, and why we’ve been nationally and internationally recognized for our approach to EMS.”

The council is set to vote on final adoption of the budget on May 9.