Survivors of childhood sexual assault share stories to raise awareness, prevent more cases

"I've never ever in my life experience so many emotions," she said. "Even today when I think about it, it just tears me apart because all of us were such a family there."

Jerralds was acquitted of the charges at the time, but was found guilty more than a decade later on several felony counts involving multiple teenage and pre-teen students.

Smith said she wonders if he would not have assaulted other girls if she had been more vocal and if the other families had taken them more seriously.

"It was a rude awakening to have parents and adults say I’m a liar," she said. "I always tell people this: for every one survivor you don’t believe it creates five more."

Abbey Philips, a volunteer with Henrico CASA and the other youth-athlete survivor on the panel, said she was 13 when her karate instructor molested her. She said he asked to examine a shoulder injury in his bedroom, not far from where his students trained at his home studio.

She said she was unsure about whether to report it as she had grown to love competing and knew he was a beloved member of her church community.

It was about a decade later that she felt compelled to report what happened to law enforcement.