'Taking life one move at a time': Bright Minds RVA Chess Club launches this month

“It’s your choices in life,” she said. “That’s one thing we want to stress for [participants] – that you can go anywhere you want to go and you can be anything you want to be. It’s about your choices, and chess can help you get there.”

The new club is registered with the U.S. Chess Federation, one of 28 in the state with that distinction, and the fourth in the Richmond area, according to the organization’s website.

The free classes are open to 14-, 15-, and 16-year-olds. They will be held at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 W. Leigh St., beginning Monday and running through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes will resume the following week, Aug. 23-26, during the same time frame.

Two weeks of training will culminate in the club’s first championship tournament on Friday, Aug. 27.

First-, second-, and third- place finishers will receive a monetary prize and trophy. The top two finishers will receive a tournament style chess set.

Registration is still open for one of the 40 spots available. To sign up, contact Travers at (804) 814-4434 or email brightmindschessclub@gmail.