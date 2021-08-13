'Taking life one move at a time': Bright Minds RVA Chess Club launches this month

The aim is bigger than the game, the co-founders of Richmond’s newest chess club say.
Bright Minds RVA Chess Club launches this month with a series of free classes and an inaugural tournament for teenagers living in the city. Beyond friendly competition, organizers say the goal of the club is to instill key life skills young people can carry with them, long after someone utters checkmate.
“Strategizing, creative thought, taking life one move at a time – I think all of that is really important,” said Bernice Travers, a former president of the Richmond Crusade for Voters and co-founder of the initiative.
The COVID-19 pandemic stymied an initial plan to launch the club last year, but Travers and co-founder Fleming E. Samuels rekindled the idea this summer to offer a different outlet for youth. Samuels, a retired Richmond Public Schools administrator, helped start two previous clubs at Franklin Military Institute in the East End and George Wythe High School in South Richmond.
Samuels said the game can be a vehicle for young people to attend tournaments in places they’ve never been, or even higher education for players that demonstrate an aptitude.
“It opens doors,” Samuels said. “We want these kids to look forward.”
And, Travers added, think about how they can apply the approach they hone playing the game to their own pursuits.
“It’s your choices in life,” she said. “That’s one thing we want to stress for [participants] – that you can go anywhere you want to go and you can be anything you want to be. It’s about your choices, and chess can help you get there.”
The new club is registered with the U.S. Chess Federation, one of 28 in the state with that distinction, and the fourth in the Richmond area, according to the organization’s website.
The free classes are open to 14-, 15-, and 16-year-olds. They will be held at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 W. Leigh St., beginning Monday and running through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes will resume the following week, Aug. 23-26, during the same time frame.
Two weeks of training will culminate in the club’s first championship tournament on Friday, Aug. 27.
First-, second-, and third- place finishers will receive a monetary prize and trophy. The top two finishers will receive a tournament style chess set.
Registration is still open for one of the 40 spots available. To sign up, contact Travers at (804) 814-4434 or email brightmindschessclub@gmail.
