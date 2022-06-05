Taste of India festival serves up reminder of Richmond region's new diversity

What garlicky kosher hotdogs nestled in soft rolls, garnished with mustard and sauerkraut and served up by sidewalk vendors are to New York City, sandwiches built on two slices of white bread, bursting with sliced vegetables and mild cheese and slathered with cilantro and turmeric pastes are to Bombay, India.

“It’s street food,” Janvi Desai said as she and Hetal Patel, both of Chesterfield County, took orders and made change Sunday afternoon at the Taste of India, an annual celebration of the subcontinent’s culture, traditions, fashion and fare at the Cultural Center of India, a boxy building in a leafy corner of the county.

Organizers were expecting 3,000 to 4,000 people to attend the festival, a vibrant reminder of the increasing diversity of metropolitan Richmond, a region where Asians and Hispanics not long ago had a negligible presence. This year’s festival was the 10th but the first since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small but growing Asian population of Richmond and its suburbs — in the city, alone, it tops 2%, according to the Census Bureau — is evident across the area’s economy. That, too, was on display at the festival, where Indian-operated businesses, among them, an insurance agency and a promotions firm, set up information desks.

Aditya Mehta, of Chester, runs an insurance brokerage there that was begun by his late father, Chaitanya, a former president of the Cultural Center of India who brought his family to Richmond in 1993. Mehta said taking part in the festival is an opportunity to do as his father did.

“I’m trying to be part of the community,” said Mehta, wearing over his white short-sleeved sports shirt a shimmering, light-blue kurti, or traditional men’s vest, that buttons to the throat. “I want to follow in his footsteps. He gave a lot to the community, and the community was really appreciative.”

Nupa Agarwal, of Richmond, came to the U.S. at age 2 — one of three children of two psychiatrists. Fifty years on, she is a lawyer, real estate agent and vice chair of the Richmond Economic Development Authority. She views the festival as a chance to bond with other Indians.

Growing up in heavily white Colonial Heights, Agarwal said she was the only person of color in her high school graduating class in 1986. With the increasing Asian population in central Virginia, the new generation of Indian Americans has what Agarwal said she didn’t: “the camaraderie.”

She continued, “I have to say that the kids today have a sense of community, of belonging.” And slipping into her regional cheerleader mode, Agarwal said, “This is what the companies that are looking here want to see: a diverse, educated community.”

In addition to Indian food — the Bombay sandwich was a popular dish at Desai and Patel’s stand — fashions and accessories were available for purchase at several spots around the hall. Seema Sajja, a technical program manager for a federal government contractor, traveled from her home in Loudoun County to sell Indian attire of her own design.

Sajja, who came to the U.S. from Bombay, initially settling in Wisconsin, has lived in Northern Virginia, the most culturally diverse corner of the state, for 20 years: “It’s not just diverse in terms of people. It’s diverse in services to accommodate that diversity.”

That P.C. Amin, a founder of the Cultural Center of India, set roots in Richmond had entirely to do with a bus ticket. In 1971, freshly graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in civil engineering, Amin traveled east by bus, looking — unsuccessfully — for a job at each stop along the way. The day that the ticket expired, he landed in Richmond, then a tradition-bound city beset by racial tension, fueled by school desegregation and the Black political ascendancy.

Amin, originally from Baroda, India, found a job with the state highway department. After a decade there, he got into the hotel business. Now, with his son Neal, he operates 70 hotels in five states. One of their customers is the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which rents office space from the Amin firm. It purchased the newspaper’s downtown headquarters.

“I had a bus pass that was good for 21 days,” said Amin, “and the last place I stopped was Richmond.”