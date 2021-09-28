The Community Foundations gives $1 million each to two affordable housing organizations

It plans to build homes for households earning between 40% and 60% of the region’s median income. That’s between $28,800 and $37,800 for a household of two and $36,000 and $54,000 for a household of four, according to annual income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We’re fortunate that elected officials, leaders of our local business, and philanthropic organizations are recognizing that affordable housing can help address social and racial equity disparities in our region in a significant way,” Harris stated in a news release.

The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust will devote its grant to the development of 15 tax delinquent parcels it recently received from the city of Richmond. On the properties will rise 38 new affordable homes.

Under the land trust’s model, buyers purchase the home, while the nonprofit maintains ownership of the land on which it stands. That reduces the sale price, and ensures the homes will be affordable relative to others in the private market. It also gives the buyers who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy a home in the region’s surging real estate market the chance to build equity and wealth.