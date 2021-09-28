The Community Foundations gives $1 million each to two affordable housing organizations

A pair of $1 million grants The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond announced Tuesday will contribute to the development of hundreds of new affordable housing units in the region.
The grants will benefit the work of the Better Housing Coalition and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, two of the leading nonprofit developers working to meet a critical need the region is facing over the next two decades, according to the Partnership for Housing Affordability’s Regional Housing Framework.
The organizations will leverage the gifts to build 600 new units over the next several years, as well as provide wrap-around services and financial counseling to households with which they work, the foundation said in a release.
“As a partner and catalyst in this work, we hope our grants can instill a sense of confidence and urgency for others to join us in investing their dollars as well,” said Sherrie Armstrong, CEO of the Community Foundation in a news release announcing the grants Tuesday.
The gifts bring to $10 million the total amount the foundation has committed to local affordable housing efforts since 2018.
Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, stated in the news release the foundation’s support would bolster the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to build 1,000 additional units over the next three years.
It plans to build homes for households earning between 40% and 60% of the region’s median income. That’s between $28,800 and $37,800 for a household of two and $36,000 and $54,000 for a household of four, according to annual income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We’re fortunate that elected officials, leaders of our local business, and philanthropic organizations are recognizing that affordable housing can help address social and racial equity disparities in our region in a significant way,” Harris stated in a news release.
The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust will devote its grant to the development of 15 tax delinquent parcels it recently received from the city of Richmond. On the properties will rise 38 new affordable homes.
Under the land trust’s model, buyers purchase the home, while the nonprofit maintains ownership of the land on which it stands. That reduces the sale price, and ensures the homes will be affordable relative to others in the private market. It also gives the buyers who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy a home in the region’s surging real estate market the chance to build equity and wealth.
As of January, the land trust had built 50 such homes and is planning 50 more over the next two years. It plans to recruit buyers of color to purchase the homes, said Laura Lafayette, past chairwoman of the land trust’s board, in the release.
“Home ownership is a key element in any effort to close the racial wealth gap,” Lafayette stated. “The Community Foundation’s leadership on this front and its strategic generosity will change lives for generations to come.”
