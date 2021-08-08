The sweet return of the Carytown Watermelon Festival

He runs a watermelon tent with the Petersburg chapter of DeMolay and has chopped up watermelon at the festival for four years. Within the first hour of opening, Varner had already sold a few hundred bowls filled with watermelon chucks.

Publix provided the watermelons for the festival, and teams of Shriners and DeMolay volunteers handed out the watermelon to festivalgoers for $1.

Mary Penzer, who wears watermelon earrings to the festival every year, was happy that the festival was back. She has attended the festival with her husband 25 times over the years, she said.

“It’s just a great way to walk. ... You get your mileage in, and you see people,” Penzer said. “We’re fully vaccinated, but it’s still nice to be outdoors without a mask on.”

Most people at the festival were comfortable being maskless since the festival was outdoors, but some still covered up.

Lander Anderson said the festival was the first big event he had attended with his family since the pandemic started.

“Last year was such a blur. I don’t know what we missed last year,” he said. “We’ve been out before, but this is us getting back out there.”