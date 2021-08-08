The sweet return of the Carytown Watermelon Festival

Kate Montgomery, like many around her Sunday, takes her watermelon very seriously. Montgomery wore a mid-length skirt covered in tiny watermelon slices to the 39th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival.
“When my mom was pregnant with me, she ate 20 watermelons, so by default, I have watermelon in me,” she said.
Montgomery, who moved to Richmond during the pandemic, was excited that the first festival she attended as a local was celebrating her favorite summer treat.
“So far, I’m loving it,” she said as she sipped on what she called a watermelon slushy out of a hollowed-out watermelon. “I am a very community-centric person, and I want to help the community in every way that I can.”
Like so many things, the Carytown Watermelon Festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but this year, the festival was back in full swing.
People of all ages, wearing red, pink and green, filled Cary Street from the festival’s main entrance into Carytown and as far east as the Byrd Theatre.
Annual attendance for the festival exceeds 115,000 people, and while no official attendance figures were available for this year, the event was well attended.
One watermelon stand alone can sell about 4,000 bowls of watermelon — equivalent to about 200 watermelons — during the festival each year, said Thomas “Tom” Varner, who is the head of DeMolay, an organization for young men in the Richmond area.
He runs a watermelon tent with the Petersburg chapter of DeMolay and has chopped up watermelon at the festival for four years. Within the first hour of opening, Varner had already sold a few hundred bowls filled with watermelon chucks.
Publix provided the watermelons for the festival, and teams of Shriners and DeMolay volunteers handed out the watermelon to festivalgoers for $1.
Mary Penzer, who wears watermelon earrings to the festival every year, was happy that the festival was back. She has attended the festival with her husband 25 times over the years, she said.
“It’s just a great way to walk. ... You get your mileage in, and you see people,” Penzer said. “We’re fully vaccinated, but it’s still nice to be outdoors without a mask on.”
Most people at the festival were comfortable being maskless since the festival was outdoors, but some still covered up.
Lander Anderson said the festival was the first big event he had attended with his family since the pandemic started.
“Last year was such a blur. I don’t know what we missed last year,” he said. “We’ve been out before, but this is us getting back out there.”
His wife, Tiffany, said their daughters, Ava, 8, and Aria, 6, love watermelon, which is why they decided to go to the festival.
The festival was full of watermelon, but more than 100 vendors and performing musicians also lined the crowded street.
Tracy Foster, the owner of Mam Jam’s, a candle company based in Farmville, was happy to be back at the festival.
“I sell online, but this is my main avenue of sales,” Foster said.
She explained that it is hard to sell candles online because people want to know what the candle smells like before purchasing.
Her sales are coming back, she said, since she is able to attend events like the Carytown Watermelon Festival.
