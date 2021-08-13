'The Urban Botanists': Two Jackson Ward residents planting gardens in neighborhood alleyways and tree wells

Using small garden tools and seeds purchased by the pound, Taber Bain has been planting gardens throughout Jackson Ward's alleyways and the empty tree wells along the historic neighborhood's brickwork sidewalks.
Upon closer inspection, what may seem like overgrown weeds are yields of melon, squash, corn and buckwheat. Leafy greens and towering sunflowers tower over the cobblestone and asphalt pathways between apartment complexes, office buildings and homes.
Bain's work is mostly solitary. He never asked for the city's permission. Only a few people have questioned him about it. No city officials have asked him to stop. He says most of his interactions with neighbors are positive, with many commenting about how much they enjoy seeing flowers, birds, butterflies and bees they see in an unlikely setting.
"I think it's fun for people to see that in a very small space a lot of biomass can grow," Bain said. "If you're not too precious about it, wanting perfectly spaced X, Y or Z from Lowes ... if you just lean into the chaos a bit, then you can support a lot of plants."
Bain, who grew up on a farm in Dinwiddie County and works as a librarian, said he was originally inspired to plant the gardens last year, as walking around his neighborhood became a daily activity while the COVID-19 pandemic and work-from-home routines took hold. He said that's when he started noticing the empty tree wells.
"Looking at things a little more closely, I started thinking about what can I do to fix or improve it," he said. "I would pull weeds, pick up trash. I was doing little things first. Then I started realizing that I could take it a step further."
"It’s a bummer to see soil that isn’t growing something," he said. "That’s a waste of precious space."
His initial experiments have expanded to more than 16 tree wells and a handful of spots in alleys between Broad, Marshall and Clay streets.
Unlike a community garden at a church or nonprofit community center, Bain's plants are cover crops; not necessarily intended for harvesting produce, but helpful for stormwater retention and beautifying the city's streets and alleyways.
Still, that doesn't stop some people from harvesting what grows.
While walking through the neighborhood earlier this month, one of his neighbors mentioned that she's plucked herbs and used them in her kitchen.
Others during the jaunt also commended his work.
Michael Wynn, owner and operator of Walnut Alley LLC, a private waste management company that serves about two dozen clients in the downtown area, joyfully referred to Bain as "the Urban Botanist."
"When I first saw you in action, you had the tweezers going in between the rocks. I said, 'look at this guy!' I was about to call social services over here," Wynn said, joking with Bain about how he thought it seemed unusual at first. "Then then I saw your results."
Wynn, whose company serves about two dozen clients in the downtown area, said he's used to seeing excessive litter in otherwise empty alleyways where empty beer cans, needles, discarded furniture and all kinds of trash pile up. Wynn said he thinks landlords and the city could be doing much more to keep things clean. He said that's why he appreciates Bain's work.
The concept of unofficial gardens and planting in public right-of-ways and vacant lots, known in some circles as "guerilla gardening," goes back at least several decades, and has taken root in Richmond and cities across the globe.
Locally, amid the months long protests last year against police violence and racism, community members started planting gardens around the statue of Robert E. Lee last year, rechristening it Marcus-David Peters Circle for a Black man killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 during a mental health crisis.
In the Minneapolis area, where police killed George Floyd, sparking last year's protest movement, people also planted their own guerilla gardens as memorials and acts of protests.
News reports over the years have chronicled various stories about guerilla gardens in Blogs and social media accounts on platforms such as TikTok also provide tutorials and forums for people to learn how they can start their own.
Erica Blackwell, one of Bain's neighbors in Jackson Ward, said she previously helped tend a guerilla garden on a vacant lot on Marshall Street. She's maintained a garden behind her home in an alleyway behind the 300 block of West Broad Street since she moved in about 20 years ago. The garden, which contains a large rosemary bush and has grown irises, lavender, yew, spirea, blackberries and indigo, among other things, is partially bordered by a stone retaining wall.
Blackwell said people sometimes stop by the garden to take photos and say how much they appreciate it. She said it's never created an issue, but that a neighbor recently called the city complain that it obstructs their car from entering and exiting the alley, which is a violation of city code.
In a statement sent Friday, the Department of Public Works said the garden bed encroaches the right of way, which is a violation of the city code. Paige Hairston, a spokesperson for the department, said the city will remove the garden soon if Blackwell does not do so.
As for the plantings in the tree wells, Hairston said those require permits from the city's Division of Urban Forestry. Enforcement of the rules prohibiting unauthorized encroachments, Hairston said, is dependent on reports from the public and Public Works inspectors.
Blackwell said she's hoping that city officials will be willing to work with her so that the garden behind her home doesn't have to be demolished.
"I love people and appreciate nature, so I want to be a good steward and ensure a more healthy community for everyone," she said. "People need a home and bread, but they also need flowers."
Blackwell said she's proud to see Bain pursuing similar goals. Meanwhile, Bain said he's hopeful that his work will encourage others to shape the environment in their own communities.
"I think it would be a good thing if people felt more driven to say, 'I can do something here, I can make something of this.'"
