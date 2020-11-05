'There’s going to be conflict any way it goes:' Around Richmond, voters watch, wait and worry

With the fate of the election hanging in the balance, Bjers was anxious.

In Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon, Amanda Reed, 33, said she doesn't consider herself a Republican or Democrat. She voted third party in 2016, and did the same this year and voted for Jo Jorgensen, the libertarian presidential candidate.

While third parties struggle to find success compared to the major two parties, Reed will continue to support such parties in the future.

“I just wish [third party] candidates were in every state. I know there’s different ways of going about that system that makes sense,” Reed said. “It would be really nice if we actually dug in deeper and know what they really could do.”

Rodd Wilken sat outside the Canteen, a coffee shop in Ashland, holding a mask and hat he bought off the Black Lives Matter website. He said that it was astonishing how many people were scared, but that he understands.

“You can’t measure fear,” he said. “Are people going to tell you’re they’re afraid and are they going to be able to tell you how afraid they are? We all have fear, it’s what you do with it. You either look for somebody to save you or you pull together with your neighbors to try to help each other through it.”

