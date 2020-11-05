'There’s going to be conflict any way it goes:' Around Richmond, voters watch, wait and worry

Two days after the presidential election, Green Top’s gun counter was crowded with customers stocking up on weapons or ammo, which have been in short supply in recent months. If Joe Biden becomes president, some worry they'll be even harder to find. A man with a crossbow in his cart — whose wife, a cancer survivor, hasn't left their home in nine months because of the coronavirus — said if given a choice, he wouldn’t have picked Donald Trump or Joe Biden. To him, politics are a mess and indecisiveness runs rampant.
Jackie Wilkens, a 19-year-old junior at VCU, waits anxiously in her apartment to see who'll be declared the winner: Neither outcome brings her much comfort.
“There’s going to be conflict any way it goes,” said Wilkens, who voted for Biden and thought Trump didn't take the threat of the coronavirus seriously. “I’m personally very anxious about it.”
In a year when the coronavirus pandemic upended people’s lives and livelihoods and protesters spent all summer in the streets in response to the police killing of George Floyd, the latest stress point across the nation is the wait.
As of Thursday evening, votes were still being counted across the country, with eyes focused on Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Even before a winner is declared, the too-close-to-call results and record turnout indicate that we remain an increasingly divided nation politically. The blue wave that carried Democrats to a House of Representatives majority two years ago and predicted by polls again this year never materialized.
"So many people invested so much emotion into this election, it's seen by many people as an indistinctive reflection point in America," said Bob Holsworth, a longtime Richmond political analyst and former Virginia Commonwealth University politics professor
Despite Trump's strong following in rural Southwest Virginia, the state went blue Tuesday, a "punctuation mark" to the overall trends seen in recent elections, Holsworth said.
"People are so polarized right now, the prospect of Trump losing brings deep anxiety to a large number of voters," Holsworth said.
Rush Limbaugh's voice sneaked through plastic veils blocking the workshop from the reception area at Dalton's Automotive. Dalton Pearson, the Hanover County shop's owner, appeared through them with greasy hands. He said he's starting not to watch Fox News. He doesn't like how the news is making the election out to look like Trump's behind, he said. He thought the president would win in a landslide.
He said there wasn't much at stake for him personally this election.
"I'm on Social Security and I'm semi-retired," said Pearson, 65. "But I'd hate to see the country go down, because that's what gonna happen."
During this election season, Jatia Wrighten, an assistant professor in VCU’s political science department, has been watching Trump’s effort to delegitimize early voting and mail-in ballots.
She associates Trump’s actions with voter suppression, “as overwhelmingly we saw these early voting and mail-in ballots coming from urban areas which are predominantly Black.”
Citing validation for voters’ anxieties and concerns for either candidate winning, Wrighten said that “as a person of a marginalized group, electing politicians is never going to solve the issue of racism.”
Instead, education, having a general understanding of empathy, acknowledging differences and valuing individuals as human beings are the steps toward a solution, said Wrighten, whose research centers on Black women, state legislatures and leadership.
“At the end of the day, this country was built from the backs of slave labor, period. Until we turn away from our Eurocentric version of history and romanticizing what happened in the past, we are never truly going to be able to create a future of valuing life equally,” Wrighten said.
***
For the first time in 72 years, Chesterfield County voted for a Democrat for president. On top of electing Biden, for the three congressional races, county voters picked two Democrats and one Republican, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
“It definitely feels like we’ve been working for this movement since right after the 2016 election. We all hoped [Trump’s] impeachment would happen but we knew that if nothing else there was always 2020,” said Becky Stuart Conner, leadership coordinator for the grassroots group Liberal Women of Chesterfield County.
The group was born out of the 2016 presidential election, when like-minded suburban women united in response to Trump's victory.
With COVID-19 making normal campaigning tactics difficult, the group came together over Zoom video calls, and phone and text banking to keep the momentum alive for Democratic candidates.
“My two main hopes were to go blue for Biden and also for Abigail [Spanberger] because that tells me we've really made some change here,” Conner said. Rep. Spanberger, D-7th, secured her re-election bid in a tight race against Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
Sara Gaborik, committee chair for the Chesterfield County Democratic Committee, said Tuesday’s results had the committee feeling “cautiously optimistic but certainly concerned about the intangibles.”
As a majority conservative county, when Trump won in 2016 something of the unimaginable happened: People were grieving. Opponents of Trump came out of the woodwork and did not sit idly by during his first term; instead, they took their grief and “turned it into action,” Gaborik said.
Chesterfield Republicans say the picture isn't quite so rosy for Democrats. Republicans still hold many local and state elected offices, said Jerry Baldwin, vice chair of public affairs for the Chesterfield County Republican Committee.
“With this [election] process still incomplete, it’s wholly inappropriate to react one way or the other to the results we don’t know yet,” Baldwin said.
Chesterfield's flip to blue did not reflect the predicted nationwide sweep into the White House and a Senate majority, with Democrats appearing increasingly unlikely to control the Senate.
Elena Camacho adjusted her latex blue gloves Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of Southwood Resource Center, where she spent the day speaking to residents about whether they qualify for rental relief and utility payment assistance. Throughout the 2020 General Assembly session, Camacho, 38, fought for undocumented immigrants to be granted legal permission to drive motor vehicles. In the months leading up to the election, she pushed for Richmond-area Latinos to register to vote.
When the native of Colombia went to the polls Tuesday, the second time she’s been able to vote in Virginia since becoming a citizen seven years ago, she thought of the immigrants who couldn’t get their citizenship on time — with ceremonies being delayed for months because of the coronavirus — of her parents who she brought to the U.S., of the home she’s built in Chesterfield. Then she circled in “Joe Biden/Kamala Harris.”
“It’s not because I think Biden is the best option for this country. I needed to vote against Trump,” said Camacho. “He’s been a person who’s attacked immigrant communities. Latinos. … It’s exciting to think that we can be more than observers. We can make a change.”
***
At Green Top Sporting Goods in Hanover County, retired veteran Dan Fritz looked at bags with a crossbow in his cart. As the election results came in, he said he was anxious about the current indecisiveness and division in the country, saying that people didn't want to get along.
"My neighbor and I are on opposite parties, but we're good friends," Fritz said. "We just deal with it. He believes what he wants, I believe what I want to."
Kathryn Bjers, a freshman art major at VCU, is a lesbian. But she hasn’t worn any of her pride clothing around campus the last few days, because she doesn’t want to make herself a target. She’s been followed before, and she doesn’t feel safe by herself. She was born with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS, which restricts proper blood flow and can cause lightheadedness or fainting. She walks with a cane to steady herself and trusts her friends to keep her safe.
Four more years of Trump, she believes, will curtail her rights. In June, the Trump administration revised the discrimination policy of the Department of Health and Human Services. Critics of the move said it allows health care providers to deny treatment to anyone they perceive as transsexual. On Wednesday, the newly transformed Supreme Court heard a case that involved the discrimination of LGBTQ people and how to balance it against religious freedom.
With the fate of the election hanging in the balance, Bjers was anxious.
In Henrico County on Wednesday afternoon, Amanda Reed, 33, said she doesn't consider herself a Republican or Democrat. She voted third party in 2016, and did the same this year and voted for Jo Jorgensen, the libertarian presidential candidate.
While third parties struggle to find success compared to the major two parties, Reed will continue to support such parties in the future.
“I just wish [third party] candidates were in every state. I know there’s different ways of going about that system that makes sense,” Reed said. “It would be really nice if we actually dug in deeper and know what they really could do.”
Rodd Wilken sat outside the Canteen, a coffee shop in Ashland, holding a mask and hat he bought off the Black Lives Matter website. He said that it was astonishing how many people were scared, but that he understands.
“You can’t measure fear,” he said. “Are people going to tell you’re they’re afraid and are they going to be able to tell you how afraid they are? We all have fear, it’s what you do with it. You either look for somebody to save you or you pull together with your neighbors to try to help each other through it.”
Staff writers Abby Church, Tamica Jean-Charles, Eric Kolenich and Sabrina Moreno contributed to this report.