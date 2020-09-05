'There's a lot of uncertainty:' Families of special education students unsure how accommodations will be met virtually

Mason Downing became so overwhelmed last spring when COVID-19 forced his classes online, the Chesterfield County fifth-grader’s tears made it hard for him to breathe.
Mason, one of approximately 20,000 students across Richmond city and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico County public Schools eligible for special accomodations, struggles with change.
He was diagnosed three years ago with an emotional disorder and ADHD, said his mother, Kristin Downing, making transitions especially rough on the year 11-year-old, who enjoys building things and playing Minecraft.
Downing has been advocating in the lead-up to Mason’s first day of virtual sixth grade on Sept. 8 for anything that will make his days – and hers – better. She’s worried. She's also raising a second grader on her own.
“If I can’t get my son to be online for 25 minutes, how am I going to get him acclimated for a full day of school?” she asked.
As most students in the Richmond area return to school online this week, area school districts are prioritizing plans for limited in-person instruction with students like Mason. The schools are required under federal law to provide accommodations for students with disabilities; administrators say the pandemic has them grappling to balance the needs and safety of all students and employees.
Mason's mom is left wondering how to ensure Mason's needs are met. Will special accommodations in a distance-learning system will be adequate? The family struggled after schools closed in March.
The already fraught process of navigating specialized education plans has become more stressful, with options limited and communication a challenge.
“I’m very nervous. I am a scared parent because I want my son to succeed and I feel like my son and many other kids with IEPs [individualized education programs] and 504s are going to be left in the dust,” Downing said.
Across the Richmond area, school districts are remaining online, except for Hanover County, which offered families a choice. Districts that are remaining online say they are preparing plans for limited in-person instruction for special education students at school or in their homes.
Special accommodations for eligible students varies from speech therapy, large print textbooks, longer test times and adaptive materials for students with physical disabilities or limitations. For some students, however, there may be a need for a teacher in the room to help them stay focused, manage their emotions or provide some form of physical` assistance, said Rachael Deane, director of the Legal Aid Justice Center's JustChildren program.
Deane said the closure of schools last spring led to a large uptick in questions from families about the accommodations for their students. She said Legal Aid is now providing training to local lawyers in the special education field to prepare them for another surge in calls in the coming weeks.
She also noted that a recent federal report was critical of the state's special education services, and that the state's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission is conducting a study of it. A public survey for the study is being held through next Wednesday.
"The biggest thing we want parents and clients to know is that there needs to be individualized assessments of students," Deane said. "They can’t just paint with a broad brush."
With Hanover schools opening Tuesday, both Henrico and Chesterfield officials plan to phase in students receiving special accomodations as the school year begins. Richmond is remaining virtual through the semester and will provide some students with in-home services.
Donice Davenport, the director of Henrico district’s special education program, said they estimate that upward of 1,200 of the county’s approximately 6,800 special education students are expected come back in a limited fashion. The estimate is based on assessments of students that may need physical assistance or some in-person support to make sure they succeed in virtual learning, she said. If the pandemic worsens, the timetable could move back.
“Our students with disabilities deserve the same level of safety,” Davenport said. “We’re committed to providing high quality virtual instruction for our students."
Still, the school division's goal is to provide the accommodations whether they are needed in person or online, said Whitney Funk and Brandi Wade, two special education teachers at Baker Elementary in Henrico County.
Funk said the limited in-person support could be for just an hour or two each day of the school week or just a few days. ""If we feel that it's in the best interest for them, we'll get it scheduled," she said. "It's all dependent on what the students need."
Wade said she would prefer to be teaching all students in person, but feels confident about her team's ability to meet the needs of students online. "We've been trained all summer," she said. "I think we're very well prepared to serve children online."
Although Richmond Public Schools will remain closed through the first semester, RPS spokeswoman Danielle Pierce said there will be some in-home support options for the 4,100 students in the city who receive special accommodations.
She said it is possible that school officials may propose bringing back some students before the second half of the year if they think it is necessary to accommodate students.
Hanover County Schools, meanwhile, is preparing for about 60% of its entire student population to be back in school next week under a relatively normal five-day school week. The system expects 56% of the 2,600 county students who receive special education accommodations to resume for in-person learning, a spokesman said.
Select K-12 special education students in Chesterfield could return to four days of in-person instruction as early as Sept. 29. Downing says her son meets the threshold to be in the first cohort, but said the school system says otherwise.
Chesterfield’s Director of Special Education Diane Glover, who did not make herself available for an interview, wrote in an email that Cohort 1 “includes students with disabilities who receive adapted instruction on the aligned standards of learning, as well as students served in the Intensive Day Program, Autism Day Program, Intellectual Disability-Severe Program and Early Childhood Special Education as determined by the IEP team.”
“We are continuing to consider how we can use home visits to support student needs,” Glover added.
In Mason’s two IEP meetings this month, Downing said she was told her son’s plan could not be accommodated. Downing asked about having an aide check in a couple of times a day to help him cope with virtual learning. That also was denied.
“He needs to build a relationship, once he trusts somebody in the school he starts to succeed. Now he’s going into a new school, not knowing anyone. We were trying to get a special aide that would call for 5-10 minutes, to make sure he is focused to go into the next class, not a hand hold, just a quick call,” Downing said.
“I know as soon as my son goes on [for virtual learning] he will come and cry to me, he will say he doesn't understand the work,” Downing added.
Downing wants her son to be in a smaller virtual classroom. Currently he’s set to be in a classroom with about 30 students and two teachers. Her request for him to be in a smaller classroom repeatedly has been denied, she said.
Her next meeting is scheduled for the end of the month.
“The schools are not doing their job," she said. "I feel they are trying to make it easier for them versus thinking about the children."
Robert Dinerstein, director of the Disability Rights Law Center at the Washington College of Law at American University, said public schools must coordinate plans with families to set expectations and determine what accommodations are required.
Communication has so far worked for Iyanna Trimiew, a 2019 graduate of George Wythe High School in Richmond who lives with cerebral palsy and will attend school until she's 21.
When Wythe abruptly closed in March, the sudden change was stressful for Iyanna, said her mother, LaWanda Trimiew, a department manager for Wal-Mart, who has family help on the days she’s at work or adjusts her schedule so she can be home for Iyanna’s virtual learning hours.
“It took the structure out of her life,” not only because Iyanna’s daily schedule was turned upside down, but also she lost her social interactions with her teachers and school therapists, she said.
In March, Iyanna received equipment from RPS including an iPad, to help her with virtual learning. She also had weekly access to her speech, occupational and physical therapists.
Next week Iyanna’s IEP will be finalized for the fall, with the potential for an instructional aide come to her home once or twice a week.
“Overall, I’m happy with what they [RPS] have been doing,” Trimiew said, adding anytime she needed help, she was able to connect with one of Iyanna’s teachers or therapists.
Anticipating some challenges because of the move to virtual instruction, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos last spring did not permit schools to waive their core responsibilities under federal special education rights law. While encouraging schools to do what they can virtually, she said students who lost services or fell behind should be eligible for “compensatory services” this year.
Dinerstein said that could be a challenge for school districts this fall, as they try to make sure there are devices, instructors and other accommodations to make sure special education students do not fall behind.
If parents feel the school division is not doing enough, it could open the door to litigation or negotiations over whether the school district should pay for a private school placement or additional educational services from an outside firm.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Dinerstein said. “Whether parents in a school or a district feel things are going OK depends on their trust in the system.”