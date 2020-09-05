'There's a lot of uncertainty:' Families of special education students unsure how accommodations will be met virtually

“He needs to build a relationship, once he trusts somebody in the school he starts to succeed. Now he’s going into a new school, not knowing anyone. We were trying to get a special aide that would call for 5-10 minutes, to make sure he is focused to go into the next class, not a hand hold, just a quick call,” Downing said.

“I know as soon as my son goes on [for virtual learning] he will come and cry to me, he will say he doesn't understand the work,” Downing added.

Downing wants her son to be in a smaller virtual classroom. Currently he’s set to be in a classroom with about 30 students and two teachers. Her request for him to be in a smaller classroom repeatedly has been denied, she said.

Her next meeting is scheduled for the end of the month.

“The schools are not doing their job," she said. "I feel they are trying to make it easier for them versus thinking about the children."

***

Robert Dinerstein, director of the Disability Rights Law Center at the Washington College of Law at American University, said public schools must coordinate plans with families to set expectations and determine what accommodations are required.