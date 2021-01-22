This ordinance would empower Richmonders to decide how some of their tax dollars are used.

On Monday , the Richmond City Council will consider an ordinance that would make part of the city's annual budget process more democratic, allowing residents to choose projects they want the city to fund.

A City Council committee voted last week to recommend the creation of a public commission for the initiative, known as "participatory budgeting," more than a year after unanimously passing a resolution in support of the concept.

As envisioned in the 2019 resolution, the city would allocate $3 million for the program annually. Volunteer "budget delegates" in each of the city's nine voting district would solicit and develop ideas with residents. The volunteers would then oversee local votes to decide on community-driven projects for each district.

"This is great way of restoring and building trust with our constituents around how we spend and allocate money," said 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison, who is co-sponsoring the bill with 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson. "If we can show how their voices were heard ... that's what participatory budgeting is all about."

The commission, according to a council staff report on the proposal, would be charged with creating a rulebook to guide how the city should implement the program in each district.