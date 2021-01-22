This ordinance would empower Richmonders to decide how some of their tax dollars are used.

On Monday , the Richmond City Council will consider an ordinance that would make part of the city's annual budget process more democratic, allowing residents to choose projects they want the city to fund.
A City Council committee voted last week to recommend the creation of a public commission for the initiative, known as "participatory budgeting," more than a year after unanimously passing a resolution in support of the concept.
As envisioned in the 2019 resolution, the city would allocate $3 million for the program annually. Volunteer "budget delegates" in each of the city's nine voting district would solicit and develop ideas with residents. The volunteers would then oversee local votes to decide on community-driven projects for each district.
"This is great way of restoring and building trust with our constituents around how we spend and allocate money," said 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison, who is co-sponsoring the bill with 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson. "If we can show how their voices were heard ... that's what participatory budgeting is all about."
The commission, according to a council staff report on the proposal, would be charged with creating a rulebook to guide how the city should implement the program in each district.
The amount would be a fraction of the city's annual budget, which this year was $744.1 million (after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Mayor Levar Stoney's administration to cut $38.5 million from his original proposal).
Still, each district could decide to put their tax dollars toward building new sidewalks, streetlights, public art, road safety measures, bus shelters or other public amenities.
In 1989, Porto Alegre, Brazil became the first city to test participatory budgeting. The concept took off from there, spreading to more than 7,000 cities around the world, according to the Participatory Budgeting Project, an Oakland, Ca.-based nonprofit that helps establish the program in localities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
While the council approved a non-binding resolution to begin implementing it in September 2019, the initiative languished as council staff's attention turned to other issues, then responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is the next step, to set up a committee of citizens that advise us and the general public on how this process will work," said Larson, who predicted that it may take more than a year before the program is fully implemented. "Participatory budgeting is something we don't do in the city. It's exciting that it's on our radar. Hopefully we're going to do it. It basically puts the power to the people."
In the council committee meeting Thursday, Sharon Ebert, the city's deputy chief administrative officer, praised council members for introducing the idea, calling it "an excellent way" to engage the community.
Jay Brown, the city's budget director, said the mayor's administration supports the idea of "a citizen engagement tool," but suggested that top city officials may have some reservations, particularly as the city remains challenged by the pandemic.
"We want to work with council on the mechanics of this and how it works," he said. "I want to be clear that we support citizen engagement processes. It's very important to both the mayor and city council. But I'm just not sure if this is the best manner to go about that."
A spokesman for the mayor did not respond to questions about the ordinance Thursday.
