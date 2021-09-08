'This statue represents division:' The nation's largest Confederate statue no longer stands on Monument Avenue

But even after Northam’s election, movement to remove the statues was sluggish.

Meanwhile, Virginia was becoming more racially diverse. By the end of the last decade, the number of people of color under 18 in Virginia had become the majority. Meanwhile, the population of people in the U.S. who identify as white alone declined for the first time in more than 200 years.

As the complexion of Virginia and the country was changing, incidents of police and other authorities killing Black people heightened racial tensions. The names of Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray and Atatiana Jefferson became rallying cries in the communities where they were killed and in countless protests across the country.

Richmond was no exception. The protests last summer energized calls for another look at the Peters case and for the creation of a civilian review board that could subpoena police records and hold officers accountable.

Pressure on Northam to act swiftly on the state-controlled Lee statue was amplified when a racist photo was uncovered in his medical school yearbook, prompting calls for his resignation. Northam nevertheless remained in office, but committed the rest of his time in power to addressing systemic racism.