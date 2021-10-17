Thomas Jefferson retreat Poplar Forest gifted three landscape projects

FOREST — Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest held a ceremony Thursday to formally dedicate three landscape restoration projects, gifts from the organization’s longtime partner, the Garden Club of Virginia.
The Poplar Forest Board of Directors, staff and members as well as the board of governors of the GCV were among the dozens present for the event.
Poplar Forest has partnered with the GCV for the past decade, working to restore the property’s landscape to what it looked like during Jefferson’s time living there centuries ago.