Thousands of people remained without power after historic storm as crews worked overtime Sunday to restore service

The Virginia Department of Transportation continued to discourage travel on I-85 following blocked roads on the interstate in Dinwiddie County from Saturday night.

Dinwiddie, Pittsylvania, and Bedford counties bore the brunt of outages with at least 14,000 people without power in those three counties alone. 40,000 Southside Electric customers were without power, largely in Bedford County, where more than 4,000 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday. In Fredericksburg, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported having restored power to more than 16,000 of its customers.

VDOT spokeswoman Bethanie Glover said while fewer trees are falling, the ground is still saturated with water. With more freezing rain possible, more could come down, she said.

Some in the east end of Richmond lost power even as conditions started to get better. This is because when the ice melts, tree limbs that were originally weighed down by ice will snap back into place, disturbing power lines.

Henrico County Public Schools announced that due to the continued power outages, school would remain closed on Monday. Richmond and Chesterfield public schools already had plans to close for President's Day. Hanover County Public Schools announced a two-hour delay due to the impact of the storm.

Temperatures in Richmond are expected to reach about 40 degrees with a 40% chance of rain Monday with overnight lows heading into Tuesday dipping to 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The seven day forecast includes more wintry weather starting Wednesday, with snow before 2 a.m. and a chance of freezing rain on Thursday.