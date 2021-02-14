Thousands of people remained without power after historic storm as crews worked overtime Sunday to restore service

As temperatures crept above freezing Sunday and ice that snapped trees across Virginia began to thaw, at least 200,000 people remained without power statewide after a historic storm. The most significant damage was seen in central and southern Virginia.
Power had been restored to 60% of the 290,000 Dominion Energy customers that had lost service by 4 a.m. Saturday as temperatures stayed below freezing, the company reported Sunday.
The vast majority of those without power, the company said, can expect power back by Tuesday. As of 3:30 p.m. power had been restored to 175,000 customers. The outages were so extensive that the company recruited crews from South Carolina to assist more than 5,000 workers, along with 600 bucket trucks. By 6:30 p.m., the company reported 93,000 people remain without power.
Damage caused by the ice storm was the most extensive the company had seen since January 2000, Dominion reported. That's when a blizzard nicknamed the 'Carolina Crusher' hit Central Virginia, incoming from North Carolina, leaving 11 inches of snow in the region.
Because of the power outages, Chesterfield County opened two of their libraries up as warming centers on Sunday afternoon. Hopewell will do the same on Monday.
That same damage made way onto the city's highways overnight. Downed trees blocked roads throughout the state. By 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Virginia State Police responded to 366 traffic crashes statewide, with 77 of them in the Richmond division. They didn't report any fatal crashes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation continued to discourage travel on I-85 following blocked roads on the interstate in Dinwiddie County from Saturday night.
Dinwiddie, Pittsylvania, and Bedford counties bore the brunt of outages with at least 14,000 people without power in those three counties alone. 40,000 Southside Electric customers were without power, largely in Bedford County, where more than 4,000 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday. In Fredericksburg, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported having restored power to more than 16,000 of its customers.
VDOT spokeswoman Bethanie Glover said while fewer trees are falling, the ground is still saturated with water. With more freezing rain possible, more could come down, she said.
Some in the east end of Richmond lost power even as conditions started to get better. This is because when the ice melts, tree limbs that were originally weighed down by ice will snap back into place, disturbing power lines.
Henrico County Public Schools announced that due to the continued power outages, school would remain closed on Monday. Richmond and Chesterfield public schools already had plans to close for President's Day. Hanover County Public Schools announced a two-hour delay due to the impact of the storm.
Temperatures in Richmond are expected to reach about 40 degrees with a 40% chance of rain Monday with overnight lows heading into Tuesday dipping to 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The seven day forecast includes more wintry weather starting Wednesday, with snow before 2 a.m. and a chance of freezing rain on Thursday.
