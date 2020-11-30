Three GRTC employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week as cases surge around the region

Three GRTC employees are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, alarming local transit and health officials following a brief lull in new cases over the last two months.

There had been only one other case GRTC reported last month, on Nov. 6. It With no cases reported through October, it was the first new case detected in five weeks, according to the transit company.

Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County Health District, said the new cases reflect growing spread in the community. He said none of the cases are connected, but that it should be a reminder for passengers and employees to be cautious.

"The more disease we have circulating in our community, the more it's going to pop up in organizational settings," he said. "We're right now at the highest case rates we've seen at any point during the pandemic."

There have been 26,886 cases in the Richmond area, according to state health data: 9,323 in Chesterfield County, 8,409 in Henrico County, 6,712 in Richmond and 2,442 in Hanover County. The virus has been attributed to 518 deaths and 1,754 hospitalizations through the four localities.

Over the last few weeks, there have been an average of about 50 new cases each day in the city, according to Avula.