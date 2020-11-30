Three GRTC employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week as cases surge around the region

Three GRTC employees are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, alarming local transit and health officials following a brief lull in new cases over the last two months.
There had been only one other case GRTC reported last month, on Nov. 6. It With no cases reported through October, it was the first new case detected in five weeks, according to the transit company.
Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County Health District, said the new cases reflect growing spread in the community. He said none of the cases are connected, but that it should be a reminder for passengers and employees to be cautious.
"The more disease we have circulating in our community, the more it's going to pop up in organizational settings," he said. "We're right now at the highest case rates we've seen at any point during the pandemic."
There have been 26,886 cases in the Richmond area, according to state health data: 9,323 in Chesterfield County, 8,409 in Henrico County, 6,712 in Richmond and 2,442 in Hanover County. The virus has been attributed to 518 deaths and 1,754 hospitalizations through the four localities.
Over the last few weeks, there have been an average of about 50 new cases each day in the city, according to Avula.
There have been 28 total cases among GRTC's workforce since the beginning of the pandemic in March. One of its employees, bus driver John Thrower, 49, died in September after contracting the coronavirus.
Thrower's death and the cases among GRTC's workforce underscore the higher risk the virus poses to African Americans and essential workers such as bus drivers.
Nearly 70% of the system's riders are Black, and 54% earn less than $25,000 annually, according to a 2019 passenger survey. More than four in five of the transit system's 460 employees are Black.
As new cases surge through the Richmond area, Black city residents are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at more than five times the rate of white residents, according to state data.
To prevent the spread of the disease, GRTC has indefinitely suspended fares to prevent passenger interaction with ticket vending machines and fareboxes. It has also required passengers and to wear face masks and requested that people ride the bus only for essential trips. Buses are also cleaned daily, according to the transit system.
"I think the protocols GRTC has put all along the way are as ideal as they can be," Avula said. "Some residents in our community are going to be reliant on public transportation, so in those cases we need to make it safe as possible.
"If they have to ride buses ... they should be wearing masks and maintaining as much distance between other riders as possible."
(804) 649-6178