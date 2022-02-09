Three Richmond council members sign on as co-patrons to Trammell's collective bargaining bill

A bill that would allow Richmond’s police, firefighters, utility workers, librarians and others to negotiate union contracts is gaining steam with three more City Council members signing on as patrons.

City leaders say they are supportive of allowing city workers to unionize, but some administration officials and council members are unsure of how to shape it, with Mayor Levar Stoney seeking to initially limit it to employees in the Department of Public Works and Department of Public Utilities.

The council on Monday voted unanimously to continue both bills to allow for further discussion later this month, but councilmembers Ellen Robertson, Ann-Frances Lambert and Kristen Nye have signed on to support a broader version of the legislation originally introduced by colleague Reva Trammell.

“It’ll take some time, but the goal is to make our employees feel valued and help us as a city attract and retain the best and brightest,” Nye said. “We have an opportunity to make our workforce the best in the Commonwealth. ... We just need to open the door to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.”

While council is still considering the legislation, the Richmond School Board last month passed an ordinance enabling teachers to negotiate union contracts.

Several employee interest groups and labor organizations are now advocating for the council legislation, with some requesting tweaks in hopes of gaining the ability to negotiate better pay, benefits and working conditions.

For example, SEIU Virginia 512, which has been advocating for the legislation with city workers, is calling for the creation of three separate bargaining units for police, firefighters and general employees to reduce costs to the city and limit division.

“Fire and police employees have separate concerns from general city employees and generally have their own bargaining units and their own unions,” Rachel Mann, a spokesperson for the organization, said in an email Wednesday.

“We believe that all general city employees — from the Department of Public Utilities and the Department of Public Works to social services, libraries, and Parks and Recreation — should be part of the same unit. General city employees ... share many of the same concerns regarding pay, benefits, workplace health and safety, and dignity and respect on the job. [They] do not want to be divided into several bargaining units; we are stronger together.”

Public safety workers have also vigorously advocated for the right to negotiate union contracts, citing frustration with their wages, benefits and other issues they said have led to high turnover in the past year.

Andre Guevara, a city police officer, said he and others have felt rebuffed by the administration in past years when officers have lobbied for raises. He said the exclusion of police in the mayor’s version of the bill feels like another slight.

“If your job treated you that way, would you be pumped to give 110%? Would you come in at all? That’s what is happening here,” he said at Monday’s council meeting. “Please just let us have a voice to speak for ourselves in the future. That’s all we’re asking.”

While most councilmembers say they are generally supportive of public sector unions, a few have raised concerns about whether allowing police to unionize could make it more difficult to implement police reforms or hold officers accountable when allegations of abuse or misconduct arise.

Questions also remain about how collective bargaining could impact the city’s finances, officials said.

Robertson said she’s supportive of the legislation, particularly after a recent study found that a majority of city employees cannot afford to live and raise a family in the city.

Still, she said the city must proceed with caution before adopting union legislation.

“This isn’t a small undertaking. I’m very concerned about the cost and impact,” Robertson said. “It’s also my understanding that there’s parameters in this paper ... that perhaps we haven’t had as much of a dialogue on.”

The council is tentatively scheduled to discuss the two bills again at a meeting on Feb. 28.