Through Our Lens: A photo feature from The Times-Dispatch

Approximately 70 teams from Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina brought their biggest bows and tightest ringlets to the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday for the National Cheerleaders Association 2023 Richmond Classic. From tiny to senior, cheerleaders of all ages, levels and abilities gathered to compete during the daylong tournament.

