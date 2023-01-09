Through Our Lens: A photo feature from The Times-Dispatch

Approximately 70 teams from Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina brought their biggest bows and tightest ringlets to the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday for the National Cheerleaders Association 2023 Richmond Classic. From tiny to senior, cheerleaders of all ages, levels and abilities gathered to compete during the daylong tournament.
Eva Russo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today