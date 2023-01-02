Through Our Lens

Whether viewed up close or from a distance, the skyline of New York City is an impressive and memorable sight. New York City can be crowded, busy, noisy and expensive, but it’s also a special place for photographers. The city’s vibrant and diverse culture, rich history and unique visual identity make it a dream destination for photographers. From the iconic skyline and towering skyscrapers, to the familiar movie scenes filmed in Central Park and the energy of Times Square, there’s always something new to capture in the city. One highlight of my recent trip there was meeting Argentina soccer fans celebrating their World Cup championship in Times Square. You never know what you might encounter around every corner in the city, which is what keeps me going back to New York again and again.