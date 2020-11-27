Tim Joyce, CEO of the Richmond area Y, looks to past, present and future ahead of his retirement

Tim "TJ" Joyce will retire from the YMCA of Greater Richmond next month, ending a nearly eight-year term at the helm of the regional wellness and youth development league as its CEO and president.
When Joyce arrived from the Raleigh, N.C. area, where he had been working for the Y already for more than 30 years, the Greater Richmond Y was working on a new strategic plan.
Joyce was determined to put community needs at the forefront. He wanted to make sure that, as Richmond changes, the Y stays relevant to its members across the socioeconomic spectrum.
Abby Rogers, currently the organization's vice president and chief advancement officer, will take over for Joyce at the start of 2021, leaving her in charge approximately 200 full-time and 1,000 part-time employees that serve more than 200,000 people each year at nearly 20 YMCA branches in the region.
More than that, though, both Rogers and Joyce say they expect the Y will continue to focus on supporting marginalized communities through programs and partnerships with local governments, nonprofits and companies that contribute to building a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
Why are you choosing to retire now? Do you have any special personal or professional plans in the near term?
The YMCA of Greater Richmond has one of the strongest management teams I have ever worked with. The strength of this organization’s membership and program offerings, and the impact they have on individual lives, is solely due to the selfless service and hard work of so many staff and volunteers, and the leadership that comes from them. It is the core power source of this great institution.
Because of their wisdom and guidance, we have been able to weather the current pandemic and are poised to come out of this on a very solid footing. As I assessed the situation, I felt that now was the perfect time to hand the reins of leadership to those on whose shoulders the Y has been carried. When the community and the Y begin to rebound solidly in the near future, we do not want to be working through a transition of leadership then. It truly is the right time. The team is strong, the focus and vision are the same and well established for continuity and confidence in service and peace of mind, for all.
As for my plans after retirement, I have been blessed with an amazing wife who is my soulmate. She knew and supported my passion and service to God through His YMCA all these years. After almost 40 years of marriage and living into this ministry, it is now time to step into the next season of life that He is calling us too. We are very much at peace with what God is about to do; our prayer is to be faithful and obedient to his call…much like we were 8 years ago when called to Richmond. Also, being a new grandfather has become a great new reality; one I plan to make a priority!
You halted the Y’s capital plans shortly after you arrived from Raleigh in 2013. What do you think would have happened if you had not paused things then to reevaluate the community’s needs at the time?
I can’t speak to what might have been, but I can say that as a new leader, I wanted to take the time to listen, learn and understand what the greater Richmond community needed from the YMCA and to seek the counsel of government, private sector and non-profit partners to ensure we were applying our resources as effectively as possible. The key to the Y ethos then, and still is, is knowing we can’t do anything alone and only through partnerships and volunteer support with the community at large could we hope to deliver the programs that truly had the greatest impact on other’s lives.
The Y’s 2025 Strategic Plan set out several goals to improve social equity and healthy living by 2020 and 2025. Where does the Y stand in terms of reaching those goals at this moment?
The Y’s core values of respect, responsibility, caring, and honesty are brought to life through our extensive offerings that benefit families, children and teens, seniors, as well as marginalized communities. The Y is well on its way in accomplishing the goals set forth in our 2020 and 2025 plans. The pandemic has validated the cause we lifted years ago surrounding health indicators for the community. When I arrived, I learned the sad fact that there is a 20-year gap in life expectancy between the East End of Richmond and Short Pump.
That learning propelled this organization to focus on, and partner with, many incredible organizations and health institutions, doing everything we could to change that truth and trajectory.
As someone once said, 'When the waters of the river recede, the rocks are exposed.' We have known as a community the rocks were there. Now with the pandemic they are exposed. The bigger question is: 'How will the Y in partnership with the community continue to work together in even greater ways for health outcomes that change lives “for all.”' This to me is one of the greatest social equity endeavors with have; second only to a strong education “for all” our children. I am confident that you can count on the Y to continue to lead and show up in this most important investment into the social equity and equality of our community.
What challenges will the Y need to face in the coming years as we look toward life after the COVID-19 pandemic?
There will be some programmatic adjustments based on how people have come to engage us during the pandemic but I do not believe the new leadership plans for seismic change. In conjunction with our board, and our many partners in the communities that we serve with, we believe we are headed in the right direction in our continued focus on health equity, learning equity and leadership equity “for all.”
Our work is even more pronounced and needed as we strive to help individuals and families improve their healthiness in spirit, mind, and body. As much, all our children have the need for enrichment that amplifies the current educational progress during this time. Our educators are working mightily in service to our future (that would be our children) and the Y, along with all entities in our communities must lean in, support, and invest in this most precious resource that we have.
As much, the Y puts Christian principles into practice by placing an emphasis on kindness and compassion. We believe that ALL people are created in the image of God, worthy of dignity and respect. You can count on the YMCA of Greater Richmond to continue to live into and champion this principle in all areas of our community, in all families and individuals, regardless of race, creed, ethnicity, orientation, gender, faith or any other defining parameter. We have always been, and I pray will always be where the community convenes for a sharing of ideas for the betterment of the whole.
Our community now more than ever will need us to continue to live into this truth and place of togetherness. We adapted operations during the onset of the pandemic through our community cares work, by hosting food and toiletry drives, as well as partnering with the American Red Cross conducting blood drives. We have seen a great impact from this, and we will continue to serve in this way and in other ways that the community calls upon us to show up. The Y is the place that all can come and feel safe, respected, and welcomed; it is what we are called to do; it is who we have been and will continue to be
What accomplishments are you most proud of during your time with the YMCA of Greater Richmond?
That I was given the greatest opportunity of my life to walk with the most amazing gathering of leaders represented in the staff, volunteers and community voices all focused on fulfilling the mission of this organization through service to others; That in some way, I had a small part of making lives better and helping others realized they are worthy, valuable and have immense God given purpose in their lives; That I was part of the larger effort that has witnessed the progress and growth of our community in so many ways, and for so many people, regardless of the labels or nuances placed upon them by society. That they are loved beyond measure!
Over the last 8 years the Y has focused intensely on the future through our work in youth and teen programming. To build the awareness in our young people that they are of immense worth and value and that one day they will lead, and to do so with the utmost of character and integrity, that is probably one of my proudest points.
That I have been able to be a champion and a voice for those who have had less opportunities and advantages than others; that they are seen, respected and the Y has removed whatever barriers have stood between them being included and valued as a child of God.
And lastly to be a part of what I consider the second most courageous decision made by the Y and the board in the history of this 166 year organization, that being to go out and raise, and then invest over $11 million into two historic inner city branches.
That has been the largest investment in social equity and opportunity this Y has made in over 30 years. Truly one of my proudest moments that I got to play a small part of in that work. And just so you know, the board just authorized the investment into the third historic inner city branch, the Manchester YMCA on Hull Street, to begin a $3 million reinvestment project in that facility for greater service and relevancy to the community surrounding it.
