Tim Joyce, CEO of the Richmond area Y, looks to past, present and future ahead of his retirement

As much, the Y puts Christian principles into practice by placing an emphasis on kindness and compassion. We believe that ALL people are created in the image of God, worthy of dignity and respect. You can count on the YMCA of Greater Richmond to continue to live into and champion this principle in all areas of our community, in all families and individuals, regardless of race, creed, ethnicity, orientation, gender, faith or any other defining parameter. We have always been, and I pray will always be where the community convenes for a sharing of ideas for the betterment of the whole.

Our community now more than ever will need us to continue to live into this truth and place of togetherness. We adapted operations during the onset of the pandemic through our community cares work, by hosting food and toiletry drives, as well as partnering with the American Red Cross conducting blood drives. We have seen a great impact from this, and we will continue to serve in this way and in other ways that the community calls upon us to show up. The Y is the place that all can come and feel safe, respected, and welcomed; it is what we are called to do; it is who we have been and will continue to be

What accomplishments are you most proud of during your time with the YMCA of Greater Richmond?