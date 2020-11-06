Trammell pulls ahead of Wentz in updated unofficial Richmond City Council election results

While the updated count includes some absentee ballots that were not in the preliminary count, the update corrects a significant error in the preliminary count from the Branch's Baptist Church precinct.

Wentz said the initial count of 178 votes initially listed at the precinct fell short of the 638 votes that election officials reported to her campaign after polls closed Tuesday evening.

Nachman did not provide a specific explanation for the inconsistency, but records reviewed in Richmond Circuit Court showed two separate ballot reports from the precinct. The vote totals on the two reports added up to what Nachman reported Friday morning.

The two reports means that election officials may have used different ballot machines at the precinct Tuesday, but failed to report the results from one of them.

Kirk Showalter said that could be the case, but would not confirm whether that caused the error.

The amended count also corrected the vote total for Regie Ford at Boushall Middle School, lowering it from 433 to 33. Ford, who trailed behind Wentz and Trammell in every precinct, won 597, or 8%, of the 7,071 votes, according to the latest count.