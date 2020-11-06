Trammell pulls ahead of Wentz in updated unofficial Richmond City Council election results

While the posted vote count for all other Richmond City Council races remains static, an updated count for the city's 8th District race shows incumbent Councilwoman Reva Trammell pulling further ahead of challenger Amy Wentz.
The latest count shows Trammell leading Wentz by 475 votes, or 6% of the total votes counted so far. It does not include provisional votes or absentee ballots received later this week, which officials will tally before certifying the results of the election to the Virginia Department of Elections on Tuesday.
Jim Nachman, chairman of the city's electoral board, provided the updated vote count for the 8th District race to the Times-Dispatch Friday morning after Wentz raised concerns with local elections officials about discrepancies in the preliminary unofficial count after Tuesday's election.
A razor-thin margin widened in Trammell's favor.
"I am gratified by the overwhelming continued support from the residents of the 8th District, and look forward to working with them in the coming years," Trammell said in a statement through a campaign manager Friday. "I have always admired, respected and honored the judgement of the residents of the 8th district and it appears that those fine folks have spoken."
While the updated count includes some absentee ballots that were not in the preliminary count, the update corrects a significant error in the preliminary count from the Branch's Baptist Church precinct.
Wentz said the initial count of 178 votes initially listed at the precinct fell short of the 638 votes that election officials reported to her campaign after polls closed Tuesday evening.
Nachman did not provide a specific explanation for the inconsistency, but records reviewed in Richmond Circuit Court showed two separate ballot reports from the precinct. The vote totals on the two reports added up to what Nachman reported Friday morning.
The two reports means that election officials may have used different ballot machines at the precinct Tuesday, but failed to report the results from one of them.
Kirk Showalter said that could be the case, but would not confirm whether that caused the error.
The amended count also corrected the vote total for Regie Ford at Boushall Middle School, lowering it from 433 to 33. Ford, who trailed behind Wentz and Trammell in every precinct, won 597, or 8%, of the 7,071 votes, according to the latest count.
"These mistakes aren’t intentional or due to negligence as some have suggested, but are usually due to exhausted people who’ve worked 16 + hours trying to get results out quickly," she said Friday evening. "They say that haste makes waste, but it also makes mistakes. For this reason we are taking the time to make sure that what is ultimately reported as final is, in fact, correct."
Other candidates also have raised concerns about the voting process during the election.
First reported by WRIC, a voter said they were given the ballot Tuesday that did not include any local races or proposed constitutional amendments. Nachman said they are aware that it impacted about five votes Tuesday before a voter reported the problem.
Allan-Charles Chipman, a council candidate in the city's 6th District, said he was "alarmed" by the error and "furious" that it almost prevented one of his supporters from voting for him.
Nachman and Showalter said the issue will be a part of the election office's review of results once the tally is complete.
Wentz said she was frustrated with how the officials initially responded to her concerns, particularly with remarks Showalter made in a meeting Thursday about candidates needing "politically astute" managers guiding them through electoral processes.
"We knew something was off and when seeking answers and clarification, I was met with a condescending attitude and disrespect by Kirk Showalter. Ensuring that every vote counts should be that office's No. 1 priority at all times. I'm glad our campaign has highlighted the need for change in the 8th District as well as at the City Registrar's Office," Wentz said.
Showalter and Nachman have not said when the results of the races will be updated.
Two other council races remain close. In the 2nd District, Tavarris Spinks leads Katherine Jordan by 26 votes, while Ann-Frances Lambert leads Elaine Summerfield by about 200 votes in the 3rd District.
Incumbents Andreas Addison, 1st; Kristen Larson, 4th; Stephanie Lynch, 5th; Ellen Robertson, 6th; Cynthia Newbille, 7th; and Michael Jones, 9th, all are poised to win reelection.
For the Richmond School Board, Shonda Harris-Muhammed has claimed victory in a tight three-way race where she is just two percentage points above her opponents, Timika Vincent and Lynette Plummer.
“We believe we're going to be victorious. We don't think that the votes are going to change much,” Harris-Muhammed said.
Vincent and Plummer have not dropped out of the race, as absentee ballots are still being counted.
The Board also sees three newcomers: Stephanie Rizzi, who will replace Pat Sapini in the 5th District, Nicole Jones who will replace Linda Owen in the 9th District, and Mariah White, who defeated 2nd District incumbent Scott Barlow.
All other incumbents who ran contested races, Kenya Gibson, 3rd; Jonathan Young, 4th; and Dawn Page, 8th, won their races. Liz Doerr, 1st, and Cheryl Burke, 7th, ran uncontested.
(804) 649-6178