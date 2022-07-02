Two women found dead in Henrico home; man in custody

Law enforcement officials took an adult male into custody after he exited a two-story home in Henrico County at 6:24 p.m. while on the phone with police.

Police entered the home and found two adult females deceased.

The Henrico County Police Criminal Investigations team was on scene.

Police were called to a residence in the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive at around 9:30 a.m., and officers on the scene reported hearing gunfire inside, according to a release from Henrico police. Police suspect the incident to be domestic-related.

The release reported two males ran from a residence to safety when gunfire erupted. Police spoke with both men.

First responders from Henrico police and fire, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad remained on the scene working together.

Additional details will be forthcoming as they become available.

— Katherine Lutge