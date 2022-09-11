United Way volunteer pop-up helps nonprofit produce 11,000 emergency kits

More than 50 visitors at the Triple Crossing brewery in Fulton assembled hundreds of emergency preparedness kits for families in need Sunday afternoon.

Organized by United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg, the nonprofit had volunteers assemble bags with first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, foil blankets, snacks and flexible water bottles in observance of the Sept. 11 Annual Day of Service and Remembrance.

In addition to the kits, which will be donated to YWCA Richmond, Commonwealth Catholic Charities and Housing Families First, the brewery contributed 15% of its draft sales to United Way.

"Eat pizza, drink beer and volunteer. It sounded like a good idea," Angelica Primmer said, explaining why she decided to participate in the event Sunday.

A recent national poll found that two-thirds of Americans reported feeling unprepared for a potential natural disaster, according to United Way. The purpose of the kits is to assist low-income households overcome financial barriers in being prepared for an emergency situation.

Grace Draper, director of resource development for the local United Way chapter, said the pop-up Sunday was part of a series of events at area schools and corporate charity events this week where the kits were assembled.

She said the goal Sunday was to finish assembling a total of 11,000 kits. More than 50 people volunteered within an hour of the event starting.

"It's just been great to see members of the community who don't always get involved with United Way coming out and volunteering," Draper said.

Ally Gold, hospitality manager for Triple Crossing, said the event Sunday is part of a new effort by the business to support a month of community events each September.

Earlier this month the brewery held a fundraiser for the Fulton Neighborhood Resource and its community garden. She said other events planned this month include a trash pick-up along a mile of the Capital Trail and another fundraiser for the nonprofit Urban Hope.

"Triple Crossing is owned by three Richmond locals, so the idea that we can be part of the community and give back is really great," she said.

Rachel Casselberry, who works with Primmer at the accounting firm Ernst & Young, said she was pleased to be involved in the event.

"I really like it because it's hands on and you can see how many people are here to support this," she said.