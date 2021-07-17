'United we stand, divided we fall': Chesterfield group rallies in pursuit of racial justice

Collaborative member Dominique Chatters, whose four children are enrolled in the county’s public school system, told the crowd of about 40 people gathered around the steps about disparities she’s observed in schools, which motivated her to advocate for children. Chatters on Saturday advocated for people to accept, learn about and teach the history of civil rights and racial injustice.

“Respectfully, shut up and listen,” she said to the crowd. “We have two ears and one mouth for a reason. We need to listen more and talk less. We need to listen to the voices, of the voices we normally do not hear. There’s nothing wrong with reaching out to your neighbors and the people in your neighborhood to find out their opinions, but wouldn’t it be better to reach across another neighborhood, at another school, at another district to see how things are going there?”