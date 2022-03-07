Unsure of how to act on differing union bills, Richmond City Council votes to create working group

As Richmond City officials prepare to form a working group to evaluate legislation that would allow city employees to unionize, workers and labor organizers say they want to be involved in the deliberations.

"We certainly respect the council and administration's desire to study the matter further," said Bill Pantele, a lawyer and former council member representing the Richmond Coalition of Police, a police officers interest group that's been lobbying for union rights. "That said, we think that it would be important to have the employees and employee groups represented and participating in those conversations."

The Richmond City Council is currently evaluating two collective bargaining ordinances. On Monday, the council voted to form a working group of administration and council officials to continue studying the idea through the next two months. City officials, however, have yet to publicly share details about who exactly will serve on it and whether the meetings will be public.

Mayor Levar Stoney has proposed limiting collective bargaining rights to Public Works and Public Utilities employees as a way to pilot a significant labor policy shift. Councilwoman Reva Trammell, on the other hand, has introduced a broader ordinance that allows police, firefighters, librarians, social workers and other employees to unionize.

The ordinances do not include specific labor agreements. Instead, they would enable the creation of union bargaining units so that they can negotiate labor contracts with the city administration.

Stoney and nearly all council members have expressed support for allowing collective bargaining, but officials and labor advocates are divided over who should be allowed to unionize and whether there should be multiple bargaining units to represent different groups of city employees.

Council members said the working group would allow them and administration officials to continue reviewing the proposals while reaching out to city workers about the legislation.

"I have no clue as to collective bargaining. ... When I talk to city employees, they don’t know what it is. So that kind of scares me," 3rd District Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert said. "We need to take the time to look at the issue and make sure we're doing it right, because it’ll be for future generations to come."

Stoney said in a news conference Tuesday that specific questions about the working group should be directed to City Council President Cynthia Newbille.

While Lambert in a tweet early Tuesday morning said the working group will include city workers, Newbille and interim City Council Chief of Staff Joyce Davis did not respond to messages and voicemails Tuesday.

"I don't know if we've worked out any of those details," said Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administrative officer. "I'll look to the council president for feedback as to what their expectations are, but we haven't gotten that specific about the structure."

Pantele said he first learned about the city's plans to form a working group Monday. While Stoney has proposed significant raises of more than 10% for nearly all public safety employees in his budget proposal for the fiscal year that starts July 1, Pantele said the city should remain committed to allowing collective bargaining.

Felicia Boney, a management analyst in the city's Department of Social Services, also called for the city to include workers in the group.

"This is the perfect time for the council to engage with employees like me and my colleagues to talk and really discuss what this ordinance for collective bargaining should look like," she said in a statement sent through a spokesperson for SEIU Virginia 512, a labor union that's helping organize city workers.

"We do this work every day. We know what we need and how it should work," Boney said. "We know what it means to have collective bargaining rights."

Most council members agreed to form the working group, which will have two months to evaluate the proposals before the two bills return to the council's Organizational Development Standing Committee again on May 2.

Trammell took issue with delaying legislative action, though, noting that city employees had been lobbying for the right to unionize for years, well before state lawmakers in 2020 voted to allow public sector unions at the local government level.

"People have been begging for collective bargaining," she said. "I can't believe someone would say employees don't understand it. It's [being talked about] on social media, the news and in the newspaper. I think the employees need it now more than ever before."

Lambert in an email Tuesday said she supports collective bargaining, but noted that the mayor's budget proposal includes pay raises for city employees.

"I feel we need more conversations about collective bargaining, the fiscal impact to the city [and an] implementation plan," Lambert wrote. "Some city employees I have spoken with are not familiar with collective bargaining, and some would prefer a pay increase. At the end of the day we need more dialogue and discussion about it."