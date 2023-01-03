Unwelcome flashback for Spiders hoops fans who recall Grant Golden collapsing in 2016

An unwelcome flashback must have spread among University of Richmond basketball fans Monday night, when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on Cincinnati’s field after suffering cardiac arrest.

On Dec. 17, 2016, Spiders forward Grant Golden collapsed during a game against Texas Tech at the Robins Center because of a heart issue.

"I just got this very light-headed feeling," Golden recalled. "I had never been light-headed like that before."

The 6-foot-10 Golden, then a UR freshman, was running upcourt and fell as if he had slipped on a wet spot. Golden got up, took two steps and fell again. Golden arose once more and almost immediately went down.

He slowly got up and unstably walked to the Spiders' bench area. Golden blacked out for a short period. Richmond's training staff and doctors attended to him.

"When I woke up, I had no idea what was going on," said Golden, who had no pre-episode indication that something was wrong. "I was pretty scared at that point. I could feel my heart beating extremely fast."

The game stopped for about 10 minutes, and then was completed. During the break, Golden was helped onto a stretcher and wheeled out of UR's arena.

Golden's father, Craig, was at the Robins Center. He accompanied Golden to Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, where he spent two nights. Four days after he repeatedly fell against Texas Tech, Golden underwent a cardiac ablation procedure. Cardiac ablation addresses heart rhythm problems.

Golden's father had a comparable procedure many years before Grant’s issue.

After the Texas Tech game, Golden did not play again for the Spiders during the 2016-17 season. Following a recovery of a few weeks, Golden began once again lifting weights.

Golden wasn't cleared for full cardio basketball activity until May of 2017.

There was never any thought of giving up basketball, Golden said. He went on to play five more seasons at UR, a career that include a medical redshirt season and a “bonus” year the NCAA extended to players who competed during the pandemic.

Golden developed into perhaps the finest big man to ever play at Richmond. He finished his career ranked second all-time in scoring (2,246 points) and fourth on the assists list (476). He helped Richmond capture the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference championship and defeat Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

Golden now plays for the Denver Nuggets’ G League team in Grand Rapids, Mich.