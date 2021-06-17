UPDATE: Northam rebuffs plea to extend eviction protections past June 30

Virginia won't extend key pandemic-era eviction protections past the end of the month, Gov. Ralph Northam's office said Thursday.

The decision came as two of the state's foremost legal aid organizations urged Northam to keep certain safeguards in place using his executive authority.

In a letter sent Thursday, the Legal Aid Justice Center and the Virginia Poverty Law Center asked the governor to preserve the protections currently slated to cease when Virginia’s State of Emergency expires June 30. Thousands of families could be at risk of losing their homes if the protections lapse and eviction filings and judgments return to pre-pandemic levels.

“These protections were originally enabled for the benefit of tenants and landlords to assure housing stability during this crisis – a crisis that has not yet ended and will not immediately evaporate come July 1,” the letter stated.

If Northam does not step in, Virginia will no longer require landlords to notify tenants about how to apply for rent relief through a state-run program, or apply or seek the funds to cover delinquent balances tenants owe. A provision that forbids landlords for proceeding with an eviction for 45 days while waiting for a relief application to be approved would end, too.