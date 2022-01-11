UPDATE: Virginia Attorney General launches housing discrimination probe of South Richmond complex's landlord

Current and former residents said the problems at Southwood have persisted for at least two decades, predating the complex's current management and the $10 million renovation it conducted a decade ago.

Elena Camacho, a community organizer with New Virginia Majority who has rallied residents for nearly three years, in a Tuesday interview invited the attorney general's office to speak directly with the families to gain a better understanding of the problems.

"It's better when people say it with their own words what they are living," Camacho said.

A survey of nearly 100 Southwood households conducted last year by New Virginia Majority, an advocacy organization that has aided tenant organizing efforts, found that 88 lived with rodents, 78 had roaches and 59 reported mold in their homes, among other issues.

Carroll Steele, Southwood's on-site property manager, declined multiple interviews over a series of months before agreeing to answer questions from The Times-Dispatch in writing. In her response late last month, Steele blamed tenants for causing the issues and not reporting them to her office in a timely fashion.