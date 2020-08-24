UR campus closed to outsiders, Robins Center ambulatory converted into classrooms

Walkers, joggers and bikers accustomed to conducting those activities on the University of Richmond’s 350-acre campus need to establish a new route until further notice.

Classes began at UR Monday and the school is permitting only students, faculty, staff and contractors on campus during the pandemic. Signs informing outsiders of the policy are posted around the perimeter of the school, which has an undergraduate enrollment of 3,147.

The Weinstein Center for Recreation, a fitness facility that ordinarily serves area residents in addition to the university community, is also closed to all but students, faculty and staff.

"We have tried to be a good neighbor to those who live nearby. Now we are asking those who live nearby to help protect the safety of our web," Cynthia Price, UR's associate vice president of media and public relations, wrote in an email response to Monday inquiries from The Times-Dispatch.

"All residential and academic buildings on campus, as well as retail locations like the dining hall, are currently only open to faculty, staff, and students."