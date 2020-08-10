Modular housing units that began appearing over the weekend on the University of Richmond campus stand out among the school's Collegiate Gothic buildings. And unlike other campus structures, UR officials hope the temporary residences are used infrequently, or not at all, through the coming academic year.
The modular units are being put in place for isolation and quarantine of residential students who contract COVID-19 during the fall semester, so they can live outside of occupied residence halls, according to the school. The modular units are being set up in campus parking lots.
Cynthia Price, UR's associate vice president of media and public relations, said the school chose to bring in the modular units "in an abundance of caution and as part of the many prevention strategies to protect our campus and respond to COVID-19."
Quarantine housing and isolation housing in modular units will separate students based on their conditions. The cost of the modular units was not immediately known by Price.
UR begins on-campus classes on Monday, Aug. 24.
According to the school’s Fall 2020 Reopening Plan, there will be 158 beds for isolation and quarantine. The school has purchased modular units with 150 beds. The units will include five, 10-person units, and 20 five-person units. Other isolation and quarantine rooms will be available in the university’s law dorm, which will not be used by law students this academic year.
The Student Health Center will provide medical support for students who are isolated and quarantined. The school’s dining services will deliver meals – left outside for pick-up - to students’ rooms in the modular units. All isolation and quarantine units will be equipped with small refrigerators and other requirements for in-room dining, and reheating and storing of food.
Visitors will be prohibited in the modular units.
According to UR, the units “will be equipped with televisions and with high speed internet that will permit students to continue to participate in classes if they are medically able,” and undergraduate students residing off-campus who test positive for COVID-19 may be assigned to an on-campus modular unit if space is available.
Also, the school will be leasing hotel rooms to house students who were not able to study abroad in the fall and want on-campus housing.
To promote social-distancing, UR converted some triple-occupancy rooms to doubles, and also converted some additional rooms to singles.
In the modified fall academic calendar, in-person classes will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 21, and classes will resume remotely on Nov. 30. Fall semester classes end on Dec. 5.
Funny but I didn't notice any tributes to BLM sprayed on the buildings or walls. What on earth could the University be thinking not being all inclusive!
It is nice to plan but hard for me to believe any school would have in-person classes at this time. Follow the suggestion of those who are competent and urge that everything shut down for four to six weeks, as hard as that would be, and get a handle on the virus, which is winning and out of control. I cannot imagine allowing my kids to go to a crowded classroom.
