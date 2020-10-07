USPS offering up to $10,000 reward for information about Richmond-area mailbox tampering

Two days after six Richmond-area post offices reported tampered mailboxes, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $10,000 for anyone who can provide information or evidence about Monday’s events.

An additional post office, Genito Station, located on 3530 Post Office Road in Midlothian, reported on Monday its outside mailboxes were compromised, said Michael Romano, a U.S. Postal Service inspector.

When the reported thefts came in Monday morning, it marked the third week of early voting for the upcoming presidential election, including mail-in absentee ballots. It still is unknown if any election mail was in the mailboxes.

Virginia voters have until Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot. All absentee ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by noon on Nov. 6 to be counted.

A criminal investigation is ongoing. Mail theft, while typically uncommon, is a federal felony punishable by up to five years in prison per count of theft, Romano has said.