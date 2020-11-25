VCU student project to help region's planners improve transit access for people with disabilities

While there are plenty of sidewalks downtown and in older city neighborhoods, there are other areas where they are damaged by overgrown trees or obstructed by old utility poles. There are also some areas with less consistent sidewalk coverage and high concentrations of people with disabilities, Cazares said.

In four census tracts along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor, which are predominantly Black or Hispanic, the rate of households that include a disabled person varies from 18% to 24%, according to U.S. Census data cited in one of Cazare's proposal papers.

The advent of the suburbs in that period preceded the adoption of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which that means old infrastructure and buildings do not have to comply with all of the federal law's regulations. So redevelopment and new construction in those areas compels developers to improve accessibility and comply with ADA standards, all while public demands for better bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure becomes more common in suburban areas that are becoming more urbanized.

Chet Parsons, director of transportation at PlanRVA, said pedestrian travel for disabled people can be difficult outside of the city as well, as there are generally fewer sidewalks in older suburban neighborhoods and shopping centers.