VDH reports surge in the presence of the delta variant throughout the state

The Virginia Department of Health announced a significant increase in the presence of the delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the state. It's now the most common strain of COVID-19 among Virginians.

According to officials, 80% of infections sequenced during the week ending on July 10 were caused by the delta variant, a 45% increase from the week of June 19.

This news comes as the U.S. is seeing an uptick in cases nationwide due to the variant, specifically in the unvaccinated population. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. reported 124,928 new cases on Friday, with 1,784 of those reported in Virginia. There are 724 confirmed or suspected hospitalizations from the virus in Virginia as of Saturday, three times more than a month ago.

“The Delta variant is here in Virginia, and it is hitting our unvaccinated population especially hard,” said State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver. “We have a very effective tool to stop transmission of COVID-19: vaccination. There is no question that COVID-19 vaccination is saving lives and preventing and reducing illness."

While those who are unvaccinated represent the majority of new cases, a small percent of fully vaccinated individuals are experiencing breakthrough infections as well.