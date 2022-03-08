Virginia and Richmond gas prices rise above $4 to record highs

Virginians are feeling the pressure on their wallets as gas prices continue to skyrocket. The average price per gallon in the Commonwealth is $4.17, according to the American Automobile Association. That's nine cents above the national average of $4.06 — a record-high not seen since the 2008 Great Recession.

In Richmond, the average price per gallon is $4.16. The average price per gallon nationally is $1.30 more than a year ago, the AAA reports. Officials claim prices will continue to surge in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other external, economic trends.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Lauren Shores was shocked as she filled the gas tank of her Chevy Cruze at the Wawa on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

“This is actually the first time I filled my car up since all this happened,” Shores said looking at the more than $50 dollar price tag. “So today I’m not feeling great.”

Shores is an assistant clerk at the Virginian Court of Appeals. She said her typical commute is around 10 minutes and she splits living expenses with her boyfriend, so for the most part gas prices haven’t interrupted her day-to-day.

Like Shores, Katie Wooten, 39, went to Wawa because the regular unleaded price of $4.15 was lower than the $4.29 price tag at the Exxon down the street.

Wooten, who works as a restaurant server, is cognizant of the higher prices, especially since she and her husband, a web designer, recently bought a one-story house.

“With all that’s happening with Russia, I figured gas prices would go up,” Wooten said. “Luckily, where we live we don’t have to travel as far to get things, but it’s still affecting us.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Biden Administration is doing everything it can to lessen the impact rising gas prices have on everyday Americans.

One of those steps includes a coordinated release and distribution of crude oil from over 31 countries including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA announced that member states will release a total of 61.7 million barrels from their Strategic Reserves in order to offset rising market.

The U.S. has already committed to releasing more than 90 million barrels from their reserves this fiscal year, according to the White House.

“These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home. But I know news about what’s happening can seem alarming to all Americans. But I want you to know: We’re going to be okay. We’re going to be okay,” President Joe Biden said during his first State of the Union Address.

However, the administration also announced Tuesday a ban on Russian oil imports — which account for roughly 8% of the U.S. natural gas imports, according to IEA.

“I support the Russian ban, with everything that’s going on. I assume prices are going to go up again, but I don’t have any control over that,” Wooten said.

Biden's measure may have received bipartisan support but will ultimately affect everyday Americans such as Shores, Wooten and William Jenkins of Mechanicsville, who stopped at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Cary and Thompson streets Tuesday. Jenkins went to fill his truck with regular unleaded gas priced at $4.29 per gallon, but he said the pump cut him off at $100. His tank was only three-quarters of the way full.

Despite the changes to the oil and gas industry, economics experts like Christopher Herrington say global supply and demand trends already indicated that the price of gas would increase.

“For one, gas prices have been trending upwards for a while. I know that we're feeling more pain right now, certainly over the last few days or in the last week, we've seen even more rapid increases,” Herrington said. “But there are some long-run effects also underlying this.”

Herrington — an associate Professor of Economics at Virginia Commonwealth University — said not only are the oil and gas markets responding to the conflict in Eastern Europe but also a decrease in global oil production, the return pre-pandemic routines and several other external factors.

According to the Energy Information Administration, global oil inventories have fallen steadily since mid-2020. The EIA’s most recent economic forecast suggests a sharp rise in demand from consumers that outpaces oil production, may contribute to the rise in gas prices.

Although this forecast is highly uncertain, future gas prices will fluctuate based on the global economy’s response to Russia’s oil production or sales, the degree which other oil producers respond, oil production, supply and a host of other issues, according to EIA.

In other words, for the past few years the demand for oil and gas was relatively low. As travel and routines return to a new normal, demand for oil and gas has risen, and gas production hasn’t caught up.

“During the pandemic people weren’t traveling as much, they weren’t driving as much, not flying as much and now those things are starting to reverse,” Herrington said. “We expect more people to travel and so that anticipated demand is also helping drive things. And on the supply side, we still have global crude oil production that is not back to where it was pre-pandemic.”

Herrington reiterated that gas prices aren’t rising because of one issue - there’s a ton of external, long-run factors at play. Just as there are a host of problems, there’s not one solution.

Although the U.S. and global economy are doing what they can to offset the cost of gas, their actions won’t have the effect people are hoping for.

“It's very difficult for the oil producers and refiners to just flip the switch and increase production. That's not going to happen overnight,” Herrington said. “I don't expect that these sort of short-term measures are going to make much of a difference in terms of the prices you see."