Virginia and U.S. flags to fly half-staff on Monday in honor of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer
An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that all Virginia and U.S. flags fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick from Fairfax who was killed in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick, 42, was injured “while physically engaging with protesters." The Associated Press reported that, according to two law enforcement officials, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

An armed mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss and believing the president's false claims of a rigged election.

While no lawmakers were harmed during the incident, four people were killed in addition to Sicknick.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia on Monday.

