Virginia and U.S. flags to fly half-staff on Monday in honor of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that all Virginia and U.S. flags fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick from Fairfax who was killed in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick, 42, was injured “while physically engaging with protesters." The Associated Press reported that, according to two law enforcement officials, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

An armed mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss and believing the president's false claims of a rigged election.

While no lawmakers were harmed during the incident, four people were killed in addition to Sicknick.