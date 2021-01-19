Virginia Department of Labor investigating GRTC's enforcement of COVID safety measures as employee cases rise

Just days after GRTC announced the second death of an employee due to COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry opened an investigation looking into a complaint that the transit company is not adequately enforcing health safety regulations.

GRTC CEO Julie Timm on Tuesday disclosed that the department was looking into the complaint and the death.

"We'll of course need to wait for the investigation ... but our internal assessment did not find any relation to the work environment that causes death," Timm said during a GRTC Board of Directors meeting.

As of Tuesday evening, 57 GRTC employees and contractors have tested positive for the disease since the beginning of the pandemic last spring, according to the company. About half of them -- roughly 7% of the company's total workforce -- tested positive over the last three months as cases around the state and region hit records highs during the year-end holiday season.

Two GRTC employees have died of the disease; 49-year-old bus driver John Thrower in September and a "non-public facing" employee whose identity GRTC has withheld at the request of their family.