Virginia Department of Labor investigating GRTC's enforcement of COVID safety measures as employee cases rise

Just days after GRTC announced the second death of an employee due to COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry opened an investigation looking into a complaint that the transit company is not adequately enforcing health safety regulations.
GRTC CEO Julie Timm on Tuesday disclosed that the department was looking into the complaint and the death.
"We'll of course need to wait for the investigation ... but our internal assessment did not find any relation to the work environment that causes death," Timm said during a GRTC Board of Directors meeting.
As of Tuesday evening, 57 GRTC employees and contractors have tested positive for the disease since the beginning of the pandemic last spring, according to the company. About half of them -- roughly 7% of the company's total workforce -- tested positive over the last three months as cases around the state and region hit records highs during the year-end holiday season.
Two GRTC employees have died of the disease; 49-year-old bus driver John Thrower in September and a "non-public facing" employee whose identity GRTC has withheld at the request of their family.
Jennifer Rose, a Virginia Department of Labor director, confirmed in an email that the agency has two active investigations of GRTC open, but declined to answer specific questions about the death investigation and the employee complaint Timm described.
She said state officials had also looked into the circumstances of Thrower's death last year and deemed that it was not work related.
The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Compliance Program exists to assure compliance with state laws, standards and regulations in the public and private sector, its website states. Program officials are able to conduct safety inspections, issue citations, recommend fixes to abate problems and propose civil monetary penalties for certain violations.
As of last week, the Department of Labor has investigated 30 COVID workplace deaths and received 1,578 complaints related to COVID, Rose said.
Meanwhile, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has reviewed and closed 1,089 verified complaints related to COVID-19. Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield are each among the five Virginia localities with the most verified complaints. The city and both counties each had 40 to 60 complaints.
Carrie Rose Pace, director of communications for GRTC, said a cluster of six cases has been associated with work-related contact, but that evidence of work-related transmission found through internal contact tracing has been "very rare."
"Most of the positive GRTC cases appear closely connected to non-work related contact with family and friends, holiday gatherings, and vacation travel," she said. "Other cases remain untraceable, therefore, we can’t say one way or the other where exposure happened for those cases."
Dr. Melissa Viray, acting director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, said GRTC's determinations are consistent with the health department's own records.
Viray added that it's difficult to gather evidence of spread on buses, but that many of the cases involving GRTC's workforce include evidence of exposure outside of work. "Compared to other employers and industries, it hasn't been out of proportion for what's going on in the community," she said.
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry contacted GRTC on Friday about an employee who alleged that the transit company has not been enforcing its mask-wearing and social distancing mandates. The department said in its letter that it does not intend to conduct an on-site inspection, but asked for information from GRTC.
Additional records GRTC provided in response to an open records request Tuesday show that the Department of Labor conducted a site visit in June and found no violation of state safety standards.
Timm on Tuesday said employees have been suspended, fired and given written or verbal warnings for not wearing masks or staying far enough away from coworkers or passengers.
Rose Pace said there have been fewer than 10 suspensions, terminations or written warnings.
Timm also said there has been ample messaging about safety requirements on public signs, internal communications and social media posts.
GRTC suspended fare collection and started requiring passengers to wear masks last spring to limit the spread of the coronavirus on its buses. The company also has placed barriers inside buses to protect drivers.
Ridership on the Pulse system from July through December declined by 26% compared to the same period last year. Ridership on all other fixed routes, however, has climbed 3%, demonstrating a steady reliance on public transit for some commuters even as public health experts recommend avoiding gathering in enclosed spaces.
Staff writer John Ramsey contributed to this report
(804) 649-6178