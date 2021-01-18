Virginia lawmakers join opposition to proposed Wegmans distribution center near historic Black community in Hanover

"This community is not opposed to corporate development," she said. "We simply note that there are other options in Hanover that would not cause unnecessary harm to this community. Communities of color are tired of bearing the burden of progress for the profit of corporations."

Wegmans officials say the company needs a new distribution center in the Mid-Atlantic region to accommodate about a dozen new stores and to relieve overcapacity at its distribution centers in New York and Pennsylvania.

The company evaluated several sites in Hanover before deciding that the site on Sliding Hill Road would be its best option since the county had designated the land for industrial use more than 25 years ago.

A Wegmans spokesperson said the company intends to move forward with the project as soon as all required permits are approved.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who is running for governor, on Monday noted that legislators have been working in recent years to create laws that would protect historic marginalized communities vulnerable to development.