Virginia National Guard to keep roughly 1,000 troops in Washington D.C. following presidential inauguration

Approximately 1,000 members of the Virginia National Guard will remain in Washington, D.C., for a few more weeks after being deployed to keep the U.S. Capitol safe for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Virginia National Guard announced Saturday that a portion of the 2,400 troops it deployed earlier this month will stay at the request of several local and federal law enforcement agencies.

“We expect our troops to conduct security-related missions to include crowd control, traffic control and assisting with entry and exit points,” said Adjutant General of Virginia Timothy P. Williams.

Gov. Ralph Northam authorized the initial deployment earlier this month after a large mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress as it was finalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

That event led to an FBI warning that Washington, D.C., and every state capitol could be subject to armed protest in the days leading up to the inauguration last Wednesday.

Most of the deployed Virginia troops provided security assistance as well as logistical, communications and medical support, according to a news release.

The Virginia National Guard said a timeline for the return of the rest of its troops from Washington has not been set. They are among more than 7,000 National Guard troops remaining in Washington.