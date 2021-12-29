Virginia reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than any other day during pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health reported 12,112 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than twice as many as a week ago and more than on any other day during the pandemic. The previous record was 9,914 on Jan. 17.
Since Christmas, the state has seen 38,064 new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has overtaken delta as the dominant strain across the country.
The first case of Omicron was reported in Virginia on Dec. 9 – 20 days ago.
The surge in Virginia mirrors the nation, where the U.S. topped its record for the seven-day average of cases at 267,000, according to a New York Times database. It also comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a shortened quarantine and isolation period for those who are exposed to and who test positive for the coronavirus. Early studies have suggested that while omicron is more contagious, its effects are less severe.
Hospitalizations and deaths increased across the state, too, with 398 people in Virginia hospitalized and 38 deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday.
The surge is also creating long lines for COVID-19 testing in the Richmond-area that stretches into the roads, and reports say that police have had to stop people from pulling into parking lots looking for COVID-19 tests.
The city of Richmond on Wednesday reported 452 new cases, higher than the 292 cases than Tuesday, and higher than the 291 7-day average. In the neighboring counties, cases are also higher than the average. Henrico reported 624 new cases, higher than its 7-day average of 385 cases. Chesterfield reported 640 new cases, higher than its 7-day average of 359 cases, and Hanover reported 142 new cases.
Restaurants are feeling the effects of the surge – Mama J’s in the Jackson Ward announced temporary closure because of COVID-19 cases on the staff on Wednesday. It’s unclear when they’ll reopen.
“We know this is hard on our staff and our guests but everyone’s health is paramount,” the restaurant announced via Instagram. “We will do our best to try and reopen at the beginning of the new year, but please stay tuned for more info.”
The Tobacco Company on East Cary street this week announced required proof of vaccination in order to enjoy a meal there.
“The purpose of this policy is to minimize the spread of the virus in the workplace by providing protection to our workers and guests and preventing community transmission,” the announcement on the website said.
