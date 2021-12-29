Virginia reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than any other day during pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health reported 12,112 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than twice as many as a week ago and more than on any other day during the pandemic. The previous record was 9,914 on Jan. 17.

Since Christmas, the state has seen 38,064 new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has overtaken delta as the dominant strain across the country.

The first case of Omicron was reported in Virginia on Dec. 9 – 20 days ago.

The surge in Virginia mirrors the nation, where the U.S. topped its record for the seven-day average of cases at 267,000, according to a New York Times database. It also comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a shortened quarantine and isolation period for those who are exposed to and who test positive for the coronavirus. Early studies have suggested that while omicron is more contagious, its effects are less severe.

Hospitalizations and deaths increased across the state, too, with 398 people in Virginia hospitalized and 38 deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday.