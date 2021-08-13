Virginia to allow law professors, out-of-state attorneys to represent tenants facing eviction

Bracing for a crush of eviction cases, Virginia took an unusual step this week.

An emergency order from the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia indefinitely authorizes out-of-state attorneys, as well as law professors from accredited state colleges and universities, to provide free representation to tenants facing eviction. In virtually every other circumstance, lawyers must be licensed to practice in Virginia to represent clients in the commonwealth's courtrooms.

“Because of these adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is foreseeable that there will be increasing numbers of legal proceedings regarding civil cases such as landlord-tenant issues and evictions, and an increased need for representation of those in need,” the order states.

With it, Virginia became at least the third state in the country to loosen rules governing legal representation in response to the public health crisis and the unprecedented wave of housing insecurity it spurred. New Jersey and Iowa each did so in 2020, said Bryan Slaughter, a Charlottesville attorney who lobbied Virginia’s court system to take the step.