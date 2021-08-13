Virginia to allow law professors, out-of-state attorneys to represent tenants facing eviction

Bracing for a crush of eviction cases, Virginia took an unusual step this week.
An emergency order from the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia indefinitely authorizes out-of-state attorneys, as well as law professors from accredited state colleges and universities, to provide free representation to tenants facing eviction. In virtually every other circumstance, lawyers must be licensed to practice in Virginia to represent clients in the commonwealth's courtrooms.
“Because of these adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is foreseeable that there will be increasing numbers of legal proceedings regarding civil cases such as landlord-tenant issues and evictions, and an increased need for representation of those in need,” the order states.
With it, Virginia became at least the third state in the country to loosen rules governing legal representation in response to the public health crisis and the unprecedented wave of housing insecurity it spurred. New Jersey and Iowa each did so in 2020, said Bryan Slaughter, a Charlottesville attorney who lobbied Virginia’s court system to take the step.
“Right now because of the protections, legal aid and pro bono lawyers in Virginia are handling the caseload, although there’s still a need,” Slaughter said. “But I think that need could become much worse, and kind of become an all-hands-on-deck scenario.”
Even with federal and state protections, a renter who shows up to court without consulting a lawyer is at a disadvantage. Having legal counsel can more than double a tenant's chance of having a "successful outcome" to their eviction case, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration said last year as it put millions of dollars behind an initiative to hire more legal aid attorneys across the state to curb evictions.
The emergency order comes on the heels of a new federal eviction moratorium that applies to renters facing eviction for nonpayment in areas with moderate or high coronavirus transmission. That runs through Oct. 3 and covers most of the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition, renewed tenant protections baked into the state budget require landlords to apply for rent relief on behalf of tenants before pursuing an eviction. That requirement runs through next June, and is intended to speed the distribution of some $700 million in remaining federal aid the state has for renters facing eviction.
As of mid-July, Virginia had disbursed $311.8 million to more than 48,500 households around the state, according to figures provided by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. But thousands of other renters with pending applications are still waiting for help while under threat of losing their homes.
How many professors or attorneys from elsewhere ultimately will take on cases is an open question.
Those who do will encounter a learning curve, said Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society. He said his organization and others like it around the state will be a resource for anyone preparing to help renters with their cases.
“Even for newly hired legal aid attorneys who have practiced in Virginia courts for years, these [protections] take considerable time to learn,” Wegbreit said. “Legal aid applauds those non-Virginia attorneys willing to make the commitment to learn these new rules and keep tenants stably housed while helping landlords get paid in full and protecting public health.”
