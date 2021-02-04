Virginia to see $13.6 million from nationwide settlement of opioid crisis lawsuit

"I hope that this settlement demonstrates just why it’s so important for Virginia to set up a framework to make sure that any money goes straight to addressing the opioid crisis head on, expanding access to treatment, and saving lives," Herring said.

Details about the settlement emerged Wednesday evening in media reports that noted several state attorneys general were planning to announce the settlement.

The Associated Press reports that McKinsey has provided investigators with documents that describe efforts by the consulting company to "supercharge" opioid sales in 2013, as health professionals and the public began questioning whether prescription drugs were contributing to an overdose crisis.

Prescription opioids and illegal ones such as heroin and illicit fentanyl combined have been linked to the deaths of more than 470,000 Americans since 2000.

The epidemic has deepened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Virginia health officials estimate that there were a record-high 2,250 drug overdose deaths in Virginia last year, raising the count to roughly 10,000 since 2007.

Virginia is currently in litigation with Purdue Pharma; the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon, alleging that all bear responsibility for the opioid addiction epidemic.