'Virginia will be ready': local and state officials discuss safety plans in response to reports of threats on capitals nationwide

Local and state law enforcement agencies are preparing with the FBI to secure the city of Richmond after federal officials warned that the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday could be preceded by armed protests in every state capital as soon as this weekend.

With the Capitol Square complex already locked down, surrounded with new temporary fencing and boarded windows and doorways, Richmond police are planning road closures there and around the Robert E. Lee monument, where frequent racial justice protests and confrontations occurred last year.

In a briefing with reporters Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam, Mayor Levar Stoney and state officials discussed planning underway after a pro-Trump mob overtook the U.S. Capitol last week as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election.

"If you're planning to come here or up to Washington with violent plans, you need to turn around right now and go home. You are not welcome here or in our nation's capital," the governor said. "And if you come here and act out, Virginia will be ready."