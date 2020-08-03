5 P.M. UPDATE: Isaias on track to bring gusty winds and flooding rains to metro Richmond on Tuesday morning

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

**TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE MIDDLE ATLANTIC REGION
LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY**

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A STORM SURGE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN,
CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN
CURRITUCK

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BRUNSWICK,
CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER,
EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX,
EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN
KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE,
HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT,
JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX,
NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON,
NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET,
SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO
(INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN
KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK
- A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT
FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK,
PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 600 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 480
MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF NORFOLK VA
- 30.7N 80.1W
- STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 13 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS FORECAST TO MOVE NORTHWARD NEAR OR ALONG THE
SOUTHEAST COAST TODAY THEN MOVE INLAND OVER THE SOUTH CAROLINA OR NORTH
CAROLINA COAST THIS EVENING. THE STORM IS THEN EXPECTED TO BE OVER
EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA ON TUESDAY. ISAIAS WILL THEN MOVE
NORTHEAST ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY.

ON THE CURRENT FORECAST TRACK, EXPECT CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE ACROSS
THE LOCAL AREA LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. TROPICAL STORM
FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY
ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 55 TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE
WINDS COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN
TREES AND POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6
INCHES COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND. MODERATE
COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION.
LASTLY, THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF TORNADOES LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO
TUESDAY, MAINLY ALONG THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN SHORE.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA
LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 65 KNOTS. IN
ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO 10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS BY
TUESDAY MORNING.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* WIND:
PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS
EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO
PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES
DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR
EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS
PROJECTILES.
- LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE
SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING
BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES.
- SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.


* SURGE:
PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS
ACROSS THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA
BEACH, AND THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. SOME IMPACTS ARE
ALSO POSSIBLE UP THE POTOMAC RIVER. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA
INCLUDE:
- WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT
IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND
BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE.
- SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND
PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD
BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD.
- MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY
SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE
LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY.
- MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND
PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT
IS ANTICIPATED.

* FLOODING RAIN:
PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS PART
OF THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME
DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME
OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH
SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME
ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS
AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS
QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES
ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS ACROSS FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.

* TORNADOES:
PREPARE FOR A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS ACROSS FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND
NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS
A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN
AFFECTED AREAS.
- SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS
OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE
HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES
TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------


* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES
KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR
HOME OR BUSINESS.

WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE
EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING
WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE
CENTER OF THE STORM.

IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE
TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR
ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER.

IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS
NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR
DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO
MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND.

ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT
ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF
OTHERS.

WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED
AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF
STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS
ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE.

BE SURE TO LET FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS KNOW OF YOUR INTENTIONS FOR
WEATHERING THE STORM AND YOUR WHEREABOUTS. HAVE SOMEONE LOCATED AWAY
FROM THE THREATENED AREA SERVE AS YOUR POINT OF CONTACT. SHARE VITAL
CONTACT INFORMATION WITH OTHERS. KEEP CELL PHONES HANDY AND CHARGED.

CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE
UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS.

IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH
YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND
WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR
ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY
PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS.

CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS
OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES
TO THE FORECAST.

THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS
TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE
WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV
- FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS
WARRANT.

Weather Alert

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- CITY OF RICHMOND
- SHORT PUMP
- GLEN ALLEN

* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: EQUIVALENT TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND
- PEAK WIND FORECAST: 35-45 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 60 MPH
- WINDOW FOR TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS: EARLY TUESDAY
MORNING UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR WIND 58
TO 73 MPH
- THE WIND THREAT HAS INCREASED FROM THE PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: PLAN FOR DANGEROUS WIND OF EQUIVALENT STRONG TROPICAL
STORM FORCE.
- PREPARE: REMAINING EFFORTS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY
SHOULD BE COMPLETED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. PREPARE FOR
SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE.
- ACT: MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER BEFORE THE WIND BECOMES HAZARDOUS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: SIGNIFICANT
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO
PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE
HOMES DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY
ANCHORED OR EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS
BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES.
- LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE
SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING
BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES.
- SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

* STORM SURGE
- NO STORM SURGE INUNDATION FORECAST

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE TO NO STORM
SURGE FLOODING
- THE STORM SURGE THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE TO NO THREAT OF STORM SURGE FLOODING.
ROUGH SURF, COASTAL EROSION, AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP
CURRENTS ARE POSSIBLE.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS FOR STORM SURGE FLOODING
ARE NEEDED.
- ACT: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. MONITOR
FORECASTS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM STORM SURGE FLOODING.

* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT
- PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: ADDITIONAL 3-6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY
HIGHER AMOUNTS

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR
FLOODING RAIN
- THE FLOODING RAIN THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM
THE PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR
MAJOR FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN. EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES ARE
LIKELY.
- PREPARE: STRONGLY CONSIDER PROTECTIVE ACTIONS, ESPECIALLY
IF YOU ARE IN AN AREA VULNERABLE TO FLOODING.
- ACT: HEED ANY FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS. FAILURE TO TAKE
ACTION WILL LIKELY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: EXTENSIVE
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY
BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS
MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES,
WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY.
SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS,
PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH
DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS
ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING
WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- SITUATION IS UNFAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: TORNADOES NOT EXPECTED
- THE TORNADO THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: TORNADOES ARE NOT EXPECTED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS
WITH GUSTY WINDS MAY STILL OCCUR.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS NEEDED TO PROTECT
AGAINST TORNADOES AT THIS TIME. KEEP INFORMED OF THE LATEST
TORNADO SITUATION.
- ACT: LISTEN FOR CHANGES IN THE FORECAST.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- HTTP://READY.GOV/HURRICANES
- WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV
- WEATHER.GOV/AKQ

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND
VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND,
DORCHESTER, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA,
BERTIE, GATES, HERTFORD AND NORTHAMPTON. IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA,
BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CUMBERLAND, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN
CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN
HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND
QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND,
GREENSVILLE, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, LUNENBURG,
MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORTHUMBERLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, PRINCE GEORGE,
RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO
(INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN
KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK.

* FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

* HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY AFTERNOON AS
TROPICAL CYCLONE ISAIAS TRACKS THROUGH THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION.
STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 3 TO 6
INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL
FOR FLASH FLOODING.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING
IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH.

STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME
UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE.

&&
5 P.M. UPDATE: Isaias on track to bring gusty winds and flooding rains to metro Richmond on Tuesday morning

Monday late afternoon update

Downpours have soaked parts of Virginia this afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, but even heavier rain arriving late overnight and Tuesday morning could inundate creeks and roads in our region.

A several-hour burst of strong gusts throughout the morning could also topple trees and lead to outages, especially east of Interstate 95.

The most hazardous road conditions could coincide with Tuesday morning's commute.

Metro Richmond and Tidewater are now under a Tropical Storm Warning. It's the first tropical storm warning that includes Richmond since the western half of Hurricane Irene hit the area in 2011, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Latest position and track

After fluctuating all weekend, Isaias started to look more organized in the final hours before landfall in the Carolinas.

Currently a tropical storm 60 miles off Charleston, S.C., Isaias could barely regain hurricane strength before making landfall later this evening somewhere between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, N.C.

visible sat thurs.PNG

At 5 p.m. Isaias had peak sustained winds of 70 mph, while tropical storm-force winds spread out 125 miles from the center. Isaias was moving north-northeast at 15 mph, and will keep picking up forward speed over the next 24 hours.

205640_5day_cone_no_line.png

Potential path of Tropical Storm Isaias over the next 72 hours, as of Monday afternoon. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm’s wind, rain, surf and surge will likely extend away from the center position indicated on the map.

Hurricane Warnings extend from South Santee River, S.C. to Surf City, N.C. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in place from Surf City, N.C. to Maine, including the Chesapeake Bay, Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.

High winds

sun pm ts watch.PNG

Areas under a tropical storm warning on Tuesday are shaded in red, which includes metro Richmond and all of Tidewater.

The tropical storm-force gusts across central and eastern Virginia will likely occur between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be ready for the possibility of power outages, and secure loose objects outdoors.

Isolated tornadoes that spin up with short notice are also more of a concern east of Interstate 95.

sun pm akq gust.PNG

Forecast for peak gusts associated with Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, as of Monday afternoon.

Rain and flooding

Isaias' soaking rain will spread farther across Virginia than the wind, as its moisture collides with a trough and front moving in from the west.

The heaviest rain is likely to fall along and west of the storm's path. With the center still likely to pass over Tidewater or the peninsulas, that puts the rainfall bull's-eye atop central Virginia.

sun pm ff watch.PNG

Areas under a flash flood watch on Monday night and Tuesday are shaded in green, which includes metro Richmond and most of Virginia.

Flash flood watches are posted for most parts of the state between Interstate 81 and the Chesapeake Bay until late Tuesday.

Scattered downpours will continue across Virginia throughout this evening, but the storm's steadiest rain and strong winds will arrive early Tuesday morning.

sat pm rain wpc.PNG

Projected rainfall amounts from Tropical Storm Isaias. Richmond could be in the zone that receives 4 to 6 inches of rain, mainly on Tuesday, with potentially higher amounts.

Totals look to exceed 3 inches in widespread fashion across metro Richmond, with a high-end potential for up to 8 inches somewhere within a 50 mile radius.

Creeks and low-lying roads across our region could quickly become inundated. If you live in or near an area with a history of flooding, be ready to seek higher ground. Avoid driving through a flooded road and look for another route. 

The steady rain will quickly sweep out by early Tuesday afternoon as Isaias races up the Eastern Seaboard, but runoff could cause minor river flooding through midweek.

Here are the most likely ranges of rain and wind across central and eastern Virginia. 

Look for more updates later today.

Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities

• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to noon.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 35 to 55 mph.

Williamsburg, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck

• Heaviest rain: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 50 to 70 mph, highest near water.

• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas, particularly along the Potomac River.

• Tornadoes possible.

215148_peak_surge.png

As of Monday morning, the forecast for peak storm surge associated with Isaias.

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially 3 inches.

• Potential winds: 55 to 70 mph, highest near water.

• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas.

• Tornadoes possible.

Fredericksburg to Washington

• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 30 to 40 mph.

Charlottesville, Louisa and Farmville

• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 2 to 4 inches, potentially up to 6 inches.

• Potential winds: 25 to 35 mph.

Lynchburg and Danville

• Heaviest rain: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially up to 4 inches.

• Potential winds: 20 to 30 mph.

Southside, including Emporia and South Hill

• Heaviest rain: midnight to 10 a.m.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 40 to 60 mph.

• Tornadoes possible.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

VIDEO: Hurricanes ahead of schedule in 2020?

