5 P.M. UPDATE: Isaias on track to bring gusty winds and flooding rains to metro Richmond on Tuesday morning

Monday late afternoon update
Downpours have soaked parts of Virginia this afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, but even heavier rain arriving late overnight and Tuesday morning could inundate creeks and roads in our region.
A several-hour burst of strong gusts throughout the morning could also topple trees and lead to outages, especially east of Interstate 95.
The most hazardous road conditions could coincide with Tuesday morning's commute.
Metro Richmond and Tidewater are now under a Tropical Storm Warning. It's the first tropical storm warning that includes Richmond since the western half of Hurricane Irene hit the area in 2011, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
Latest position and track
After fluctuating all weekend, Isaias started to look more organized in the final hours before landfall in the Carolinas.
Currently a tropical storm 60 miles off Charleston, S.C., Isaias could barely regain hurricane strength before making landfall later this evening somewhere between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, N.C.
At 5 p.m. Isaias had peak sustained winds of 70 mph, while tropical storm-force winds spread out 125 miles from the center. Isaias was moving north-northeast at 15 mph, and will keep picking up forward speed over the next 24 hours.
Hurricane Warnings extend from South Santee River, S.C. to Surf City, N.C. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in place from Surf City, N.C. to Maine, including the Chesapeake Bay, Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.
High winds
The tropical storm-force gusts across central and eastern Virginia will likely occur between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be ready for the possibility of power outages, and secure loose objects outdoors.
Isolated tornadoes that spin up with short notice are also more of a concern east of Interstate 95.
Rain and flooding
Isaias' soaking rain will spread farther across Virginia than the wind, as its moisture collides with a trough and front moving in from the west.
The heaviest rain is likely to fall along and west of the storm's path. With the center still likely to pass over Tidewater or the peninsulas, that puts the rainfall bull's-eye atop central Virginia.
Flash flood watches are posted for most parts of the state between Interstate 81 and the Chesapeake Bay until late Tuesday.
Scattered downpours will continue across Virginia throughout this evening, but the storm's steadiest rain and strong winds will arrive early Tuesday morning.
Totals look to exceed 3 inches in widespread fashion across metro Richmond, with a high-end potential for up to 8 inches somewhere within a 50 mile radius.
Creeks and low-lying roads across our region could quickly become inundated. If you live in or near an area with a history of flooding, be ready to seek higher ground. Avoid driving through a flooded road and look for another route.
The steady rain will quickly sweep out by early Tuesday afternoon as Isaias races up the Eastern Seaboard, but runoff could cause minor river flooding through midweek.
Here are the most likely ranges of rain and wind across central and eastern Virginia.
Look for more updates later today.
Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities
• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to noon.
• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 35 to 55 mph.
Williamsburg, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck
• Heaviest rain: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 50 to 70 mph, highest near water.
• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas, particularly along the Potomac River.
• Tornadoes possible.
Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore
• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially 3 inches.
• Potential winds: 55 to 70 mph, highest near water.
• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas.
• Tornadoes possible.
Fredericksburg to Washington
• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 30 to 40 mph.
Charlottesville, Louisa and Farmville
• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 2 to 4 inches, potentially up to 6 inches.
• Potential winds: 25 to 35 mph.
Lynchburg and Danville
• Heaviest rain: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially up to 4 inches.
• Potential winds: 20 to 30 mph.
Southside, including Emporia and South Hill
• Heaviest rain: midnight to 10 a.m.
• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 40 to 60 mph.
• Tornadoes possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.