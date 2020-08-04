6 A.M.UPDATE: Isaias spawns tornadoes and heavy rain as storm's center nears southeast Va.

You are the owner of this article.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF HOPEWELL IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF PETERSBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 730 AM EDT.

* AT 422 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING
HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR
EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY.

HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS.

SOURCE...DOPPLER RADAR.

IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS,
HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER
DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE...
RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CHESTER,
VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA
COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, FORT LEE, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION
UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, TUCKAHOE,
MECHANICSVILLE, PRINCE GEORGE, BELLWOOD, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE,
BENSLEY AND ETTRICK.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL
CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES
AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

**TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS TO IMPACT THE LOCAL AREA TODAY**

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- NONE

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BRUNSWICK,
CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER,
EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX,
EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN
KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE,
HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT,
JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX,
NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON,
NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET,
SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO
(INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN
KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK
- A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT
FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK,
PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 190 MILES SOUTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 80 MILES
WEST-SOUTHWEST OF NORFOLK VA
- 36.3N 77.5W
- STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 28 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS MOVING OFF TO THE NORTH NORTHEAST THIS
MORNING OVER NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. THE STORM WILL CONTINUE TO
MOVE NORTHWARD AND WILL MOVE THROUGH EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA
TODAY AND ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY.

CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA THIS MORNING.
TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE TODAY, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND
EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 50 TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS
COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN TREES AND
POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES
COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND. LOCALIZED MINOR
TO MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 3 FEET OF
INUNDATION. LASTLY, THERE IS A RISK OF TORNADOES TODAY, MAINLY ALONG
THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN SHORE.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA
TODAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 60 KNOTS. IN ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO
10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS TODAY.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* WIND:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS
EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, AND NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE
SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO
PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES
DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR
EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS
PROJECTILES.
- LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE
SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING
BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES.
- SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

* SURGE:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS
THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA BEACH, AND
THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE-
THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED,
THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SEVERE STORM SURGE FLOODING WILL LIKELY CAUSE INUNDATION OF
NUMEROUS ROADS AND BUILDINGS, RESULTING IN A THREAT TO LIFE AND
PROPERTY. FLOODING WILL LIKELY EXTEND INLAND FROM THE
WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE FLOODING HOMES, BUSINESSES AND
ISOLATING SOME NEIGHBORHOODS. LARGE BREAKING WAVES WILL RESULT
IN ADDITIONAL DAMAGE NEAR THE SHORELINE.
- NUMEROUS ROADS FLOODED OR WASHED OUT.
- MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING SOME DUNES.
- SEVERE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS
EXPECTED. SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN
UNPROTECTED MARINAS AND DOCKS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT
IS ANTICIPATED.

* FLOODING RAIN:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS
CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS PART OF THE MARYLAND EASTERN
SHORE. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING
POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME
DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME
OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH
SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME
ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS
AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS
QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES
ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

* TORNADOES:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS EASTERN
VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.
REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE
SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS
A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN
AFFECTED AREAS.
- SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS
OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE
HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES
TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------


* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR
UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-
POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY.

DURING THE PEAK OF THE STORM BE READY TO MOVE QUICKLY. KEEP YOUR
SHOES ON AND RAIN GEAR HANDY. BOOTS AND ATHLETIC SHOES OFFER THE BEST
FOOT PROTECTION IF YOU BECOME UNEXPECTEDLY EXPOSED TO THE WEATHER.

KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE
POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND
CHECK-INS.

DO NOT VENTURE OUTSIDE WHILE IN THE EYE OF A HURRICANE AS ANY
IMPROVEMENT IN WEATHER WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY. ONCE THE EYE PASSES,
CONDITIONS WILL BECOME LIFE THREATENING AS WINDS IMMEDIATELY RETURN
TO DANGEROUS SPEEDS, SO REMAIN SAFELY SHELTERED FROM THE STORM.

DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR
VIDEOS.

QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER IF IT BEGINS TO
FAIL, PREFERABLY AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR AS LONG AS
FLOODING IS NOT A CONCERN.

IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH
OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC
RISE IN WATER LEVELS.

IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE
SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY.

IF AN EXTREME WIND WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, MOVE TO THE
SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. TAKE THE SAME LIFE-SAVING ACTIONS
AS IF IT WERE A VIOLENT TORNADO.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE
WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV
- FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 12 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS
WARRANT.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- CITY OF RICHMOND
- SHORT PUMP
- GLEN ALLEN

* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: EQUIVALENT TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND
- PEAK WIND FORECAST: 30-40 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 55 MPH
- WINDOW FOR TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS: THROUGH THE NEXT FEW
HOURS

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR WIND 58
TO 73 MPH
- THE WIND THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: PLAN FOR DANGEROUS WIND OF EQUIVALENT STRONG TROPICAL
STORM FORCE.
- PREPARE: LAST MINUTE EFFORTS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY
SHOULD NOW BE COMPLETE. THE AREA REMAINS SUBJECT TO
SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE.
- ACT: NOW IS THE TIME TO SHELTER FROM DANGEROUS WIND.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: UNFOLDING
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE UNFOLDING.

* STORM SURGE
- NO STORM SURGE INUNDATION FORECAST

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE TO NO STORM
SURGE FLOODING
- THE STORM SURGE THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE TO NO THREAT OF STORM SURGE FLOODING.
ROUGH SURF, COASTAL EROSION, AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP
CURRENTS ARE POSSIBLE.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS FOR STORM SURGE FLOODING
ARE NEEDED.
- ACT: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. MONITOR
FORECASTS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM STORM SURGE FLOODING.

* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT
- PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: ADDITIONAL 3-6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY
HIGHER AMOUNTS

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR
FLOODING RAIN
- THE FLOODING RAIN THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM
THE PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR
MAJOR FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN. EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES ARE
LIKELY.
- PREPARE: STRONGLY CONSIDER PROTECTIVE ACTIONS, ESPECIALLY
IF YOU ARE IN AN AREA VULNERABLE TO FLOODING.
- ACT: HEED ANY FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS. FAILURE TO TAKE
ACTION WILL LIKELY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: EXTENSIVE
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY
BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS
MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES,
WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY.
SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS,
PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH
DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS
ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING
WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- SITUATION IS SOMEWHAT FAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR A FEW
TORNADOES
- THE TORNADO THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD CONTINUE TO INCLUDE POSSIBLE
TORNADOES.
- PREPARE: STAY WITHIN YOUR SHELTER KEEPING INFORMED OF THE
LATEST TORNADO SITUATION.
- ACT: MOVE QUICKLY TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER
IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LIMITED
- A FEW TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED. AS A RESULT, EXECUTION OF
EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN AFFECTED AREAS.
- A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH
POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS.
- ROOFS PEELED OFF SOME BUILDINGS. A FEW CHIMNEYS TOPPLED AND
MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED. LARGE
TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, WITH SOME TREES KNOCKED
OVER. A FEW VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- HTTP://READY.GOV/HURRICANES
- WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV
- WEATHER.GOV/AKQ

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND
VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND,
DORCHESTER, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA,
BERTIE, GATES, HERTFORD AND NORTHAMPTON. IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA,
BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CUMBERLAND, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN
CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN
HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND
QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND,
GREENSVILLE, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, LUNENBURG,
MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORTHUMBERLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, PRINCE GEORGE,
RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO
(INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN
KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK.

* THROUGH THIS EVENING

* HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON AS TROPICAL
CYCLONE ISAIAS TRACKS THROUGH THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION. STORM TOTAL
RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 3 TO 6 INCHES WITH
LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH
FLOODING.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING
IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH.

STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME
UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE.

&&
breaking featured

6 A.M.UPDATE: Isaias spawns tornadoes and heavy rain as storm's center nears southeast Va.

  • 0
  • 4 min to read

6:15 a.m. Tuesday update

The heaviest rains from Tropical Storm Isaias are now falling across central and eastern Virginia, with a flash flood threat continuing for the next few hours.

Much of Richmond is under a flash flood warning until 7:30 a.m. as rainfall rates have approached 1 inch per hour.

visible sat thurs.PNG

Wind gusts around metro Richmond have begun to exceed 30 mph since 4 a.m., and could peak around 45 mph before the morning is through.

At 5 a.m., the center of Isaias was located near Roanoke Rapids, N.C., moving north-northeast at 28 mph toward southeastern Virginia. The maximum winds are on the eastern side of the storm, and some weather stations around Hampton Roads have measured gusts to 60 mph.

Rain will clear out the state from southwest to northeast between the late morning and early afternoon. The steady rain will taper around Southside and Hampton Roads toward 9 a.m., metro Richmond by about 11 a.m., and the Northern Neck and Northern Virginia by 1 p.m. This is a slightly faster progression than yesterday's forecast.

Damage and outages

Dominion Energy reports approximately 137,000 customers without power in its service area as of 6 a.m. The bulk of the outages are across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, where winds have been strongest this morning. For the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities area, the outage number rose from 3,313 at 5:30 a.m. to 9,358 at 6 a.m.

So far the storm has spawned numerous tornado warnings, mainly in the Tidewater region and along the peninsulas.

At 5:45 a.m., a debris signature on radar confirmed a tornado in progress near Kilmarnock, moving northwest at 55 mph toward Lancaster and Heathsville.

Earlier this morning, law enforcement reported major damage to structures and trees along U.S. Highway 58 in Southampton County at 2:56 a.m.

A tornado damaged roofs and brought down trees and power lines in downtown Suffolk at around 3:15 a.m. according to a report relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Another tornado was reported to the NWS by law enforcement west of Williamsburg in James City County at 4:14 a.m., causing damage to trees.

The tornado threat will move farther into the Mid-Atlantic region along with the storm as the morning goes along.

Look for more updates this morning.

Monday evening update

Soaking rain has arrived in central Virginia for the night, and it's only going to get heavier when Isaias closes in on Tuesday morning.

Swollen creeks and water-covered roads could be issues for Tuesday morning's commute.

A several-hour burst of strong gusts throughout the morning could also topple trees and lead to outages, especially east of Interstate 95.

Metro Richmond and Tidewater are now under a Tropical Storm Warning. It's the first tropical storm warning that includes Richmond since the western half of Hurricane Irene hit the area in 2011, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Latest position and track

Though it only took a slight 5 mph increase in winds to do so, Isaias recaptured hurricane status this evening as it whirled closer to the Carolinas.

The eye will make landfall later this evening somewhere between Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Wilmington, N.C.

visible sat thurs.PNG

At 8 p.m. Isaias had peak sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Isaias was moving north-northeast at 16 mph, and will keep picking up forward speed as it heads up the Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday.

205640_5day_cone_no_line.png

Potential path of Tropical Storm Isaias, as of early Tuesday morning. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm’s wind, rain, surf and surge will likely extend away from the center position indicated on the map.

Hurricane Warnings extend from South Santee River, S.C. to Surf City, N.C. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in place from Surf City, N.C. to Maine, including the Chesapeake Bay, Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.

High winds

The tropical storm-force gusts across central and eastern Virginia will likely occur between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be ready for the possibility of power outages, and secure loose objects outdoors.

Isolated tornadoes that spin up with short notice are also more of a concern east of Interstate 95.

sun pm akq gust.PNG

Forecast for peak gusts associated with Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, as of Monday evening.

Rain and flooding

Isaias' soaking rain will spread farther across Virginia than the wind, as its moisture collides with a trough and front moving in from the west.

The heaviest rain is likely to fall along and west of the storm's path. With the center still likely to pass over Tidewater or the peninsulas, that puts the rainfall bull's-eye atop central Virginia.

Flash flood watches are posted for most parts of the state between Interstate 81 and the Chesapeake Bay until late Tuesday.

Scattered downpours will continue across Virginia throughout this evening, but the storm's steadiest rain and strong winds will arrive early Tuesday morning.

sat pm rain wpc.PNG

Projected rainfall amounts from Tropical Storm Isaias. Richmond could be in the zone that receives 4 to 6 inches of rain, mainly on Tuesday, with potentially higher amounts.

Totals look to exceed 3 inches in widespread fashion across metro Richmond, with a high-end potential for up to 8 inches somewhere within a 50 mile radius.

Creeks and low-lying roads across our region could quickly become inundated. If you live in or near an area with a history of flooding, be ready to seek higher ground. Avoid driving through a flooded road and look for another route. 

The steady rain will quickly sweep out by early Tuesday afternoon as Isaias races up the Eastern Seaboard, but runoff could cause minor river flooding through midweek.

Here are the most likely ranges of rain and wind across central and eastern Virginia. 

Look for more updates later today.

Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities

• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to noon.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 35 to 55 mph.

Williamsburg, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck

• Heaviest rain: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 50 to 70 mph, highest near water.

• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas, particularly along the Potomac River.

• Tornadoes possible.

215148_peak_surge.png

As of Monday morning, the forecast for peak storm surge associated with Isaias.

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially 3 inches.

• Potential winds: 55 to 70 mph, highest near water.

• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas.

• Tornadoes possible.

Fredericksburg to Washington

• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 30 to 40 mph.

Charlottesville, Louisa and Farmville

• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 2 to 4 inches, potentially up to 6 inches.

• Potential winds: 25 to 35 mph.

Lynchburg and Danville

• Heaviest rain: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially up to 4 inches.

• Potential winds: 20 to 30 mph.

Southside, including Emporia and South Hill

• Heaviest rain: midnight to 10 a.m.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 40 to 60 mph.

• Tornadoes possible.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Breaking News