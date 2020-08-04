6 A.M.UPDATE: Isaias spawns tornadoes and heavy rain as storm's center nears southeast Va.

6:15 a.m. Tuesday update
The heaviest rains from Tropical Storm Isaias are now falling across central and eastern Virginia, with a flash flood threat continuing for the next few hours.
Much of Richmond is under a flash flood warning until 7:30 a.m. as rainfall rates have approached 1 inch per hour.
Wind gusts around metro Richmond have begun to exceed 30 mph since 4 a.m., and could peak around 45 mph before the morning is through.
At 5 a.m., the center of Isaias was located near Roanoke Rapids, N.C., moving north-northeast at 28 mph toward southeastern Virginia. The maximum winds are on the eastern side of the storm, and some weather stations around Hampton Roads have measured gusts to 60 mph.
Rain will clear out the state from southwest to northeast between the late morning and early afternoon. The steady rain will taper around Southside and Hampton Roads toward 9 a.m., metro Richmond by about 11 a.m., and the Northern Neck and Northern Virginia by 1 p.m. This is a slightly faster progression than yesterday's forecast.
Damage and outages
Dominion Energy reports approximately 137,000 customers without power in its service area as of 6 a.m. The bulk of the outages are across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, where winds have been strongest this morning. For the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities area, the outage number rose from 3,313 at 5:30 a.m. to 9,358 at 6 a.m.
So far the storm has spawned numerous tornado warnings, mainly in the Tidewater region and along the peninsulas.
At 5:45 a.m., a debris signature on radar confirmed a tornado in progress near Kilmarnock, moving northwest at 55 mph toward Lancaster and Heathsville.
Earlier this morning, law enforcement reported major damage to structures and trees along U.S. Highway 58 in Southampton County at 2:56 a.m.
A tornado damaged roofs and brought down trees and power lines in downtown Suffolk at around 3:15 a.m. according to a report relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
Another tornado was reported to the NWS by law enforcement west of Williamsburg in James City County at 4:14 a.m., causing damage to trees.
The tornado threat will move farther into the Mid-Atlantic region along with the storm as the morning goes along.
Look for more updates this morning.
Monday evening update
Soaking rain has arrived in central Virginia for the night, and it's only going to get heavier when Isaias closes in on Tuesday morning.
Swollen creeks and water-covered roads could be issues for Tuesday morning's commute.
A several-hour burst of strong gusts throughout the morning could also topple trees and lead to outages, especially east of Interstate 95.
Metro Richmond and Tidewater are now under a Tropical Storm Warning. It's the first tropical storm warning that includes Richmond since the western half of Hurricane Irene hit the area in 2011, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
Latest position and track
Though it only took a slight 5 mph increase in winds to do so, Isaias recaptured hurricane status this evening as it whirled closer to the Carolinas.
The eye will make landfall later this evening somewhere between Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Wilmington, N.C.
At 8 p.m. Isaias had peak sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Isaias was moving north-northeast at 16 mph, and will keep picking up forward speed as it heads up the Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday.
Hurricane Warnings extend from South Santee River, S.C. to Surf City, N.C. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in place from Surf City, N.C. to Maine, including the Chesapeake Bay, Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.
High winds
The tropical storm-force gusts across central and eastern Virginia will likely occur between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be ready for the possibility of power outages, and secure loose objects outdoors.
Isolated tornadoes that spin up with short notice are also more of a concern east of Interstate 95.
Rain and flooding
Isaias' soaking rain will spread farther across Virginia than the wind, as its moisture collides with a trough and front moving in from the west.
The heaviest rain is likely to fall along and west of the storm's path. With the center still likely to pass over Tidewater or the peninsulas, that puts the rainfall bull's-eye atop central Virginia.
Flash flood watches are posted for most parts of the state between Interstate 81 and the Chesapeake Bay until late Tuesday.
Scattered downpours will continue across Virginia throughout this evening, but the storm's steadiest rain and strong winds will arrive early Tuesday morning.
Totals look to exceed 3 inches in widespread fashion across metro Richmond, with a high-end potential for up to 8 inches somewhere within a 50 mile radius.
Creeks and low-lying roads across our region could quickly become inundated. If you live in or near an area with a history of flooding, be ready to seek higher ground. Avoid driving through a flooded road and look for another route.
The steady rain will quickly sweep out by early Tuesday afternoon as Isaias races up the Eastern Seaboard, but runoff could cause minor river flooding through midweek.
Here are the most likely ranges of rain and wind across central and eastern Virginia.
Look for more updates later today.
Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities
• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to noon.
• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 35 to 55 mph.
Williamsburg, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck
• Heaviest rain: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 50 to 70 mph, highest near water.
• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas, particularly along the Potomac River.
• Tornadoes possible.
Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore
• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially 3 inches.
• Potential winds: 55 to 70 mph, highest near water.
• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas.
• Tornadoes possible.
Fredericksburg to Washington
• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 30 to 40 mph.
Charlottesville, Louisa and Farmville
• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Range of amounts: 2 to 4 inches, potentially up to 6 inches.
• Potential winds: 25 to 35 mph.
Lynchburg and Danville
• Heaviest rain: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially up to 4 inches.
• Potential winds: 20 to 30 mph.
Southside, including Emporia and South Hill
• Heaviest rain: midnight to 10 a.m.
• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.
• Potential winds: 40 to 60 mph.
• Tornadoes possible.
