MIDDAY UPDATE: Va. in the clear as Isaias races toward the Northeast U.S.; at least five tornadoes likely hit the state

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

CENTER OF ISAIAS MOVING RAPIDLY ACROSS EASTERN MARYLAND

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- THE STORM SURGE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN,
CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN
CURRITUCK

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BERTIE,
BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CHOWAN,
DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL.
HEIGHTS), EASTERN CURRITUCK, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER,
EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN,
GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD,
INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER,
MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND,
PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET,
SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN CURRITUCK, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN
HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND),
WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND,
WICOMICO, AND YORK

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 80 MILES NORTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 150 MILES
NORTH OF NORFOLK VA
- 39.1N 76.1W
- STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 35 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS QUICKLY MOVING OFF TO THE NORTH NORTHEAST
LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA
AND ACROSS NEW ENGLAND LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY.

LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS IS
POSSIBLE TODAY AS RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH ISAIAS CONTINUES TO LIFT
NORTH. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH
LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED OVER
THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED THIS MORNING. TREE DAMAGE AND
POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE IN THIS AREA. THERE IS ALSO A RISK OF
ISOLATED TORNADOES ACROSS LOWER EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND THROUGH THIS
MORNING. MODERATE TO MAJOR COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO LIKELY ALONG THE
UPPER CHESAPEAKE BAY THROUGH THIS EVENING, INCLUDING DORCHESTER AND
SOMERSET COUNTIES IN MARYLAND AND ACCOMACK COUNTY, VIRGINIA. MINOR
COASTAL FLOODING IS LIKELY ALONG OTHER TIDAL WATERS.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* WIND:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS
COASTAL COMMUNITIES ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE LOWER EASTERN
SHORE. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE
SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO
PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES
DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR
EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS
PROJECTILES.
- LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE
SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING
BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES.
- SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS
ANTICIPATED.

* SURGE:
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS
THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY
HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS
INCLUDE:
- WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT
IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND
BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE.
- SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND
PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD
BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD.
- MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY
SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE
LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY.
- MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND
PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT
IS ANTICIPATED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE
POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-
INS.

IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A
QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE
WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV
- FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS
WARRANT.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- CITY OF RICHMOND
- SHORT PUMP
- GLEN ALLEN

* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: BELOW TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND
- PEAK WIND FORECAST: 10-15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 20 MPH

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: WIND LESS THAN 39 MPH
- THE WIND THREAT HAS DECREASED FROM THE PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: THE THREAT OF HAZARDOUS WIND HAS SUBSIDED.
- PREPARE: HEED INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL OFFICIALS WHEN MOVING
ABOUT. AVOID RESTRICTED AREAS.
- ACT: DIAL 9 1 1 IF YOU HAVE A LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCY.
PRACTICE SAFETY WHEN MOVING ABOUT.

- REALIZED IMPACTS: BEING ASSESSED
- LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL WIND IMPACTS EXPECTED. COMMUNITY
OFFICIALS ARE NOW ASSESSING THE EXTENT OF ACTUAL WIND
IMPACTS ACCORDINGLY.

* STORM SURGE
- NO STORM SURGE INUNDATION FORECAST

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE TO NO STORM
SURGE FLOODING
- THE STORM SURGE THREAT HAS REMAINED NEARLY STEADY FROM THE
PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE TO NO THREAT OF STORM SURGE FLOODING.
ROUGH SURF, COASTAL EROSION, AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP
CURRENTS ARE POSSIBLE.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS FOR STORM SURGE FLOODING
ARE NEEDED.
- ACT: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. MONITOR
FORECASTS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM STORM SURGE FLOODING.

* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: NO ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL
FORECAST

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE OR NO
POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING RAIN
- THE FLOODING RAIN THREAT HAS DECREASED FROM THE PREVIOUS
ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE OR NO POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING RAIN.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS ARE NEEDED TO PROTECT
AGAINST FLOODING RAIN AT THIS TIME.
- ACT: MONITOR FOR CHANGES TO THE FORECAST.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM FLOODING RAIN.

* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- SITUATION IS UNFAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: TORNADOES NOT EXPECTED
- THE TORNADO THREAT HAS DECREASED FROM THE PREVIOUS
ASSESSMENT.
- PLAN: TORNADOES ARE NOT EXPECTED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS
WITH GUSTY WINDS MAY STILL OCCUR.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS NEEDED TO PROTECT
AGAINST TORNADOES AT THIS TIME. KEEP INFORMED OF THE LATEST
TORNADO SITUATION.
- ACT: LISTEN FOR CHANGES IN THE FORECAST.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- HTTP://READY.GOV/HURRICANES
- WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV
- WEATHER.GOV/AKQ
MIDDAY UPDATE: Va. in the clear as Isaias races toward the Northeast U.S.; at least five tornadoes likely hit the state

Midday update

The soaking rain is long gone and breezes are dying down across Virginia now that Tropical Storm Isaias is speeding away toward the Northeast.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York are now taking the brunt of the flash flooding and tornado threat, but a tropical storm warning continues for the Chesapeake Bay area.

At 11 a.m., the center of Isaias was located 70 miles southwest of Philadelphia, moving north-northeast at 35 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. at 11:10 p.m. Monday with 85 mph sustained winds, then weakened to a tropical storm after coming ashore.

Forecast

Some lighter winds, coastal flooding and slightly higher river levels linger across our region today, but most of the weather hazards have ended.

The James River is not expected to approach flood stage in Richmond. The Westham gauge is forecast to rise from its current stage of 5 feet to 6.8 feet by Wednesday morning.

For the rest of the day, expect temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. More showers and storms could pop up with the heat of the day, but they will not be as widespread and heavy as the rain we saw this morning.

visible sat thurs.PNG

Wind and rain reports

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, 3 to 5 inches of rain fell across the Richmond metro area. Up to 6 inches fell near Williamsburg.

The peak gust at Richmond International Airport was 51 mph at 7:22 a.m. A gust to 77 mph was reported at Third Island at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk peaked at 61 mph.

Outages

Power outages are now declining as the storm passes. Dominion Energy reports approximately 301,000 customers without power in its service area as of 11:45 a.m., down from 372,000 at 8:45 a.m. The bulk of the outages are across southeastern Virginia where winds were strongest this morning.

In the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities area, the latest outage number is at 10,935. That's down from 28,127 customers out at 9 a.m.

Tornadoes

Isaias prompted numerous tornado warnings and at least five reports throughout the Tidewater region earlier this morning. Details about their path and strength are not yet available, but check for updates in the coming days.

Preliminary reports via the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Gloucester County: trees down and houses damaged in the Abingdon area at 4:55 a.m.

Lancaster County: the emergency manager reported significant structural damage across eastern portions of the county around 5:42 a.m. along with two injuries. Doppler radar detected airborne debris near Kilmarnock.

James City County: numerous trees down near Two Rivers Country Club west of Williamsburg at 4:14 a.m.

Southampton County: major damage to structures and trees along U.S. Highway 58 in Courtland at 2:56 a.m.

Suffolk: roofs damaged and trees and power lines brought down in the downtown area around 3:15 a.m.

804 tor reports.PNG

Red icons show the locations of tornado reports this morning throughout eastern Virginia, the Delmarva Peninsula and northeastern North Carolina.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

