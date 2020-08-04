MIDDAY UPDATE: Va. in the clear as Isaias races toward the Northeast U.S.; at least five tornadoes likely hit the state

Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE CENTER OF ISAIAS MOVING RAPIDLY ACROSS EASTERN MARYLAND NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE STORM SURGE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BERTIE, BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CHOWAN, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN CURRITUCK, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN CURRITUCK, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 80 MILES NORTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 150 MILES NORTH OF NORFOLK VA - 39.1N 76.1W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 35 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS QUICKLY MOVING OFF TO THE NORTH NORTHEAST LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA AND ACROSS NEW ENGLAND LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS IS POSSIBLE TODAY AS RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH ISAIAS CONTINUES TO LIFT NORTH. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED THIS MORNING. TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE IN THIS AREA. THERE IS ALSO A RISK OF ISOLATED TORNADOES ACROSS LOWER EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND THROUGH THIS MORNING. MODERATE TO MAJOR COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO LIKELY ALONG THE UPPER CHESAPEAKE BAY THROUGH THIS EVENING, INCLUDING DORCHESTER AND SOMERSET COUNTIES IN MARYLAND AND ACCOMACK COUNTY, VIRGINIA. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING IS LIKELY ALONG OTHER TIDAL WATERS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL COMMUNITIES ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES. - SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE. - SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY. - MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK- INS. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV - FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.