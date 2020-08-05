Virginia officials on Wednesday launched a smartphone app that uses Bluetooth technology to alert people when they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Use of the app, designed to help contain the spread of the virus as public activity increases, is voluntary and would require that individuals download the software on their phones, activate notifications and self-report a positive COVID-19 test.
The app, named COVIDWISE, is the result of a collaborative project between Google and Apple, which have been in talks with Virginia and other states to develop and roll out the app for months. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday urged Virginians to engage with the new app, which he described as a “really powerful tool in our tool box.”
Northam and officials of the Virginia Department of Health acknowledged possible privacy concerns, assuring the public that the app does not track their whereabouts or store personal information.
Jeff Stover, who has been working on the app at the VDH, said that the software is designed to give users more information about their exposure and will not be part of the state’s traditional contact tracing effort, which involves phone calls with people who test positive to log data about their recent whereabouts.
“It’s all about exposure notification. We’re not tracing anybody,” Stover said.
The Virginia Department of Health, using the platform created by Google and Apple, contracted with the technology firm SpringML, Inc., to develop an app unique to Virginia. State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said that no patient data in the hands of VDH will ever be shared with SpringML, Apple or Google.
When users download the app and activate the Bluetooth technology built in to their phone, they are asked to agree to notifications if someone they have been close to reports a positive test. Public health officials hope that the information will prompt people to evaluate their symptoms, avoid the potential for spread and seek testing.
When people receive a positive test result, they’ll be contacted by a local health agency to engage in contact tracing efforts. As part of that process, they’ll also receive a pin number they can use to report a positive test result through their COVIDWISE app.
Suresh Soundarar, the chief information officer at the VDH, said the agency only stores individual pin numbers for 48 hours
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I am proud that we have real leadership in Virginia that has stepped into the lie-filled , incompetent void created by the federal government. The collaboration with other states in procuring tests, promised by the national government in March but having no basis in reality, is encouraging. instant tests will make possible a lot of interactions that are now restricted in our schools, places of business, and care facilities. Great work, Virginia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.