As thousands of students prepare to return to Blacksburg, Virginia Tech's president says the university's biggest COVID-19 vulnerability is not residence halls or classrooms, but off-campus gatherings.
"Our biggest risks are likely to result from behaviors that individuals can control, such as off-campus gatherings and travel to and from hot spots," school President Timothy Sands said in a message Sunday to the university community.
"We will be burdened with those risks whether we are remote or not because many of our students, as well as staff and faculty, are already living in our community, and they will continue to do so if we are forced into remote operation."
Students will start moving in to Tech's campus this Friday, a process that will continue through Aug. 23. Students must submit to nasal swab tests in order to live on campus. Meantime, The Roanoke Times reports, the town of Blacksburg is considering a temporary emergency ordinance to limit gatherings to 50 people and to prohibit eating and drinking establishments from being open after midnight.
Sands' message comes as colleges and universities across the state adjust their procedures to cope with the pandemic. The University of Virginia and the University of Mary Washington are among schools that are starting the fall semester with online classes and pushing back the beginning of in-person instruction.
At Virginia Commonwealth University, which starts classes Aug. 17, nearly 100 faculty members called last week for a completely virtual fall semester.
VCU President Michael Rao said Monday in a message to the VCU community: "We have chosen to come back as scheduled for an in-person fall semester because we have a community with varying needs. We have created different models of working and learning to accommodate those needs."
Rao said the school has invested in "the COVID-19 testing capacity necessary for the safety of our community and the ability to carry out that testing." He said VCU has "the expertise of a nationally premier health system," and "most importantly, we have trust in each other, recognizing that fostering a safe return to campus depends on our shared commitments."
As of last week, VCU said 47.3% of its 8,291 courses will be taught face-to-face, while 34.7% will be completely online. The remaining courses will be taught in blended and hybrid formats, with some in-person learning and some virtual.
Schools across the state are counting on community buy-in to combat COVID-19. James Madison University says in a video that its students are known for the civil gesture of holding doors for one another. It says "wearing masks is the new holding doors."
In his message Tech's Sands acknowledged some qualms in the school community about a return to campus amid COVID-19.
"As we approach the start of the fall semester, I know many of you have concerns related to our decision to start the fall in a residential model, with some of our teaching and learning conducted in an in-person format," Sands said.
"One question I’ve heard from numerous members of our community: Wouldn’t it be safer to start the semester without residential students and with all instruction offered only online, similar to what some other Virginia colleges and universities have recently announced?"
He said one factor is that Tech cannot replicate the intrinsic value of on-campus interaction in a solely virtual format. He also said Tech is "much more prepared" to deal with COVID-19 than in March. Tech now has procedures for testing and contact tracing, protective equipment, space for quarantine and isolation, and spaces modified for social distancing, he said. Tech also has urged students to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus.
Sands also acknowledged a "consequential" financial consideration. He says the university estimates that going fully remote for the fall semester would cost Tech up to $210 million in further expenses and lost revenue.
He said restrictions on the school's endowment and its cash reserves and state laws that limit the transfer of funds across school divisions mean that such a financial hit "would undoubtedly result in loss of employment for many of our valued employees."
shame not same, sorry typo
Oh the truth surfaces. It is all about money / greed. Same on you and all executive management within Virginia Tech. This is a clear indication that every last one of you need to take and hike and be fired. Just many other Virginia state universities / school VPI needs to cancel all fall sports (yes football). If not when students turn up sick / dead it is all on your backs. This hardly what I call true "educators".
