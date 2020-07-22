Representatives from local and state law enforcement agencies on Wednesday signaled support for expanding and improving the system under which misbehaving police officers are permanently removed from the job.
Representatives of the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Sheriffs' Association and the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police signaled support for amending the state’s decertification policy, allowing for more officers to be censured for excessive use of force.
“We’d like to see that include not just termination of an officer for … integrity or truthfulness violations, but also excessive use of force — either a single egregious incident or a pattern of smaller incidents,” said Maggie DeBoard, Herndon’s chief of police and incoming president of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
The input came during a hearing of a House panel focused on police reform, which included more than three hours of expert testimony and public comment.
Virginia lawmakers are slated to meet in Richmond on Aug. 18 to begin a special session convened by Gov. Ralph Northam that will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on the state budget, as well as criminal and social justice reform.
Wednesday’s House hearing was the first of three virtual gatherings ahead of the special session to discuss policies related to police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement.
Asked what reforms he would support, Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle said he backs examining and potentially expanding the list of offenses that can lead to decertification.
Settle said that since 2016, only 13 Virginia State Police troopers have been decertified.
Under state law, a law enforcement officer can lose the ability to practice if they: have been convicted or pleaded guilty to a felony; have been convicted or pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor involving “moral turpitude;” have been convicted or pleaded guilty to a sexual offense or domestic assault; flout training requirements; or, test positive or refuse to submit to a drug screening.
“Perhaps it’s time to examine additional decerting events,” Settle said.
He added that there is uniformity is needed when it comes to how and when officers are funneled into the decertification process. He said different agencies and commonwealth’s attorneys handle conduct reviews differently.
“Consistency there is needed and would help guide us,” Settle said.
John Jones, who has long served as the executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association, also backed the idea.
“It needs to be used more and it needs to be expanded," he said.
Jones urged more funding for pay at sheriffs' departments, which he said would help with turnover. He rejected the idea of citizen review boards, arguing that since sheriffs are elected, there is sufficient public input in the job.
Jones said he supports the idea of a statewide database for decertified officers.
DeBoard echoed those comments, arguing that without a stronger decertification procedure and transparency, officers who are fired or who resign in lieu of termination can easily wind up back on the job.
“There is nothing from frustrating than to fire an officer or have an officer resign in lieu of termination, only to see that officer go to another agency to be rehired,” she said.
DeBoard also urged legislation compelling employing agencies to do better background searches on candidates, and make their personnel records easily available to other agencies.
