Other local governments in Virginia have voted to take down monuments to the Confederacy, but Charles City County could become the first to ask voters their opinion first.
Charles City, a rural county of fewer than 7,000 residents, has begun an uncomfortable community conversation about what to do with a 120-year-old monument to the Confederacy erected outside the courthouse just eight years after an African American man was lynched on the grounds.
The debate has become more urgent since vandals spray-painted the monument — an obelisk that honors Confederate soldiers it hails as “Defenders of Constitutional Liberty and Right to Self Government.”
County officials want to assemble a commission of local residents to talk about what to do, but a member of the three-person Charles City Electoral Board said the Board of Supervisors has just four weeks to put the question on the ballot for voters in a referendum in November. It could be the first under a state law that took effect on July 1.
“We’re not just asking them to take the statue down, which in most cases is what’s happened,” said Kevin Sullivan, who lives near the courthouse. “We want to do it peacefully, we want to do it legally, and we want the people to advise the supervisors.”
The Charles City Board of Supervisors plans to take up the issue of what to do with the monument on July 28, but its chairman, Bill Coada, is unhappy with Sullivan’s insistence on an advisory referendum that would be allowed under a new law that lets local governments decide what to do with war memorials that the state previously has protected.
“This is something where he wants to continue to stir the pot and stir the pot and stir the pot,” said Coada, the only white member on the three-person board. “We’re going to bring it back before the board for discussion.”
Charles City is known for stately and historic plantations along the James River and scenic state Route 5, including the oldest one in Virginia, Shirley Plantation, which began operating in the mid-17th century.
Its monument to Confederate soldiers is among Virginia’s 244 Confederate symbols, the most in the nation, according to 2019 data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Nearly half of the Confederate tributes are monuments. The SPLC data was last updated in July 2019 and does not include the monuments recently removed, including those on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
Most of Virginia’s Confederate monuments were erected after Reconstruction ended in 1877 through the 1920s, according to a report four years ago by a historic resources work group then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe formed to address the issue. During the same period, Virginia enacted Jim Crow laws to restrict participation by Blacks in public life.
The Charles City monument, donated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was unveiled on Nov. 21,1900.
Last year, Virginia dedicated a historical marker to Isaac Brandon, a Black father of eight who was dragged from the Charles City jail by a group of 75 masked men and lynched on the courthouse grounds in 1892. No one was charged in the killing.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, was among officials who attended the dedication of the marker to Brandon almost exactly 127 years after the lynching. McClellan, one of three African Americans who have announced they are running for governor next year, said Friday that she was aware of discussions about a possible referendum on a Confederate monument in Floyd County, but not Charles City, which she represents.
“I think the communities where [the monuments] are do need to have a conversation about it and what to do with it,” she said. “The conversation is an important part of the healing process.”
Charles City County Administrator Michelle Johnson said the county is considering the appointment of a commission of residents who would “come together and have the courageous conversations about how we’re going to heal our community.”
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a race conversation,” said Johnson, who is African American.
Board of Supervisors member Lewis Black III said he will wait until the board meeting to speak publicly on how to deal with the issue.
“There are options,” Black said. “We should explore these options instead of just acting.”
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who represents Charles City, was one of the chief sponsors of the legislation that became state law on July 1 and specified how a locality could take a range of actions on what to do with the memorials.
“I would hope the they would follow the protocol,” McQuinn said Friday. “We wanted to give the authority to the localities.”
One provision of the law allows a local governing body to petition the circuit court to order an advisory referendum on any proposal “to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any monument or memorial located on the locality’s public property.”
Johnson, the county administrator, said a referendum is among the options for the board to consider. The board also will consider the cost of removing the monument or cleaning off the graffiti spray-painted on it on July 2, when the county was in the process of replacing its video surveillance system. One camera that was working recorded a masked man defacing the monument.
“We’re just looking at it from a public safety perspective,” she said.
Sullivan, the Charles City Electoral Board member, said state law requires a locality to place a referendum on the ballot at least 81 days before the election, which would give the county until Aug. 14 to act in time for the Nov. 3 election.
He wants a referendum to force county officials to confront the issue.
“They need to be nudged,” Sullivan said. “This is my only tool for getting them to do it.”
