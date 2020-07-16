The Richmond Circuit Court judge who has blocked Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to take down the city's Robert E. Lee statue is no longer the judge in the case.
Judge Bradley B. Cavedo recused himself Thursday from the legal challenge filed by William Gregory, a descendant of the people who signed over the land the statue stands on to the state, according to online court records. A reassignment order shows that Judge William R. Marchant will now preside over the case.
The recusal comes the same day that six Monument Avenue residents who filed a separate lawsuit dropped their case in Richmond Circuit Court. Cavedo, who lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District, recused himself in that case as well.
Cavedo said in the order that he was recusing himself because of his home's location in the historic district, a fact he said he was "unaware" of until the case.
In an email, Cavedo deferred to his recusal order, which included his reasoning. That's something "we don't usually do," Cavedo said. "But these are unusual times."
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, called Cavedo's recusal "appropriate," adding that judicial ethics codes say a judge should recuse if there's an actual conflict of interest or the appearance of one.
"The appearance can be just as bad as an actual conflict," Tobias said.
Cavedo granted the initial injunction blocking the Lee statue's removal on June 8, four days after Northam announced his plans to have the state take down the most prominent Confederate symbol in the former capital of the Confederacy. He extended it indefinitely 10 days later, despite granting a motion from Attorney General Mark Herring to dismiss the original complaint because of a lack of standing.
A hearing in the Gregory case is scheduled for July 23.
"Attorney General Herring remains committed to making sure this divisive and antiquated relic comes down as soon as possible and we're hopeful that this won't cause any delay in resolving the matter," Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said in response to Cavedo's recusal.
A judge was set to consider combining the now-withdrawn case involving the Monument Avenue residents with the Gregory case on Thursday, but the residents dropped their lawsuit hours before the hearing.
A lawyer for the residents, Patrick McSweeney, declined to comment. The court filing did not offer a reason for why the residents withdrew the suit.
The withdrawn lawsuit argued that removing statues on Monument Avenue, including the prominent Lee, would decrease property values and hurt tax incentives given their location in a federally recognized historic district.
The residents, only one of whom, Helen Marie Taylor, was named, dropped a similar lawsuit in federal court last month in order to file it in Richmond Circuit Court, where it was eventually withdrawn without a hearing.
The city of Richmond, which owns all but the Lee statue, has already taken down the four other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue - of Matthew Fontaine Maury, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and J.E.B. Stuart - but in response to a different lawsuit, Cavedo granted a 60-day injunction blocking the removal of more Confederate iconography.
"The plaintiffs dropped their original suit a couple weeks ago when it was removed to federal court and now they have dropped it again," Gomer said roughly an hour before a hearing in the case.
Marchant, the new judge in the Gregory case, was also set to preside over the case involving the Monument Avenue residents.
Herring filed a motion Wednesday looking to consolidate the two cases. While McSweeney initially sought to consolidate as well, the plaintiffs withdrew that motion earlier this week.
Tobias, the UR law professor, called the second withdrawal of the Taylor case "unusual." He added before Cavedo's recusal that it could have been a move to ensure Cavedo, who has been sympathetic to keeping the statues up, was the presiding judge.
"I think they want Cavedo because at least he's indicated he's amenable to their position," Tobias said.
Gregory's argument is based on the language of the 1890 deed, which says the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.” He filed an amended complaint last week.
"If it turns out Gregory doesn't have standing, you don't have a case that's alive," Tobias said.
Gregory, who lives in Mechanicsville, has raised $25,650 through GoFundMe to help pay for legal expenses, as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
