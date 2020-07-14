The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 72,443 — an increase of 801 from the 71,642 reported Monday.
The 72,443 cases consist of 69,610 confirmed cases and 2,833 probable cases. There are 1,977 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,870 confirmed and 107 probable. That’s an increase of 9 from the 1,968 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,146 cases: 3,278 in Chesterfield County, 2,925 in Henrico County, 2,457 in Richmond and 486 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 303 deaths attributed to the virus: 173 in Henrico, 63 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 31 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.9% as of July 10, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
They using the same reporting method as the folks in Florida? LOL
